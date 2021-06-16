Raspberry Pi 400 Review: Keyboard is a computer review





At the heart of the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s mission is to provide computing to everyone, wherever they are. Single-board Raspberry Pi devices have come a long way in fulfilling that promise through a kit that bundles a keyboard and mouse for a complete computing experience.

But what if the Pi is built into the keyboard? After all, there are many projects that put these devices in laptop cases or integrate them into media centers and storage systems. But they’re all third-party projects, taking off-the-shelf Raspberry Pi devices and adding them to new hardware. What if you could redesign your board and integrate it into an official Pi keyboard, for example?

The answer to that question is the Raspberry Pi 400 I’m entering this review for. Built on the proven 4GB Raspberry Pi 4, it’s a device that looks back on the heyday of your home computer while preparing for the future. Like theSinclair ZX Spectrum and the Acorn Electron, this is a keyboard that lets you connect to your TV to start coding, play games, or do whatever you want with your computer.

The Pi 400 is built into the modified official Raspberry Pi keyboard.

Image: PiHut

The Pi 400 uses the familiar official Raspberry Pi keyboard with ticklet keys, is a bit thicker, runs a bit faster (1.5GHz instead of the standard 1.2GHz), and is new to the familiar Pi hardware that reroutes ports. Add the version. Everything is on the back of the keyboard, including the GPIO port. Everything you need is built under a laptop-sized key. Add a bootable filesystem and you’re ready to go.

Pi 400 ports: GPIO, MicroSD card, 2x micro-HDMI, USB-C power supply, 2x USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45). Note that there is no 3.5mm audio output jack.

Image: PiHut

Unfortunately, the redesign means that some ports are not available. The Pi 400 does not have an audio output jack and has only one USB 2.0 port in addition to the two USB 3.0 ports. It also lacks the Pi 4 display and camera connectors, but retains its Gigabit Ethernet ports. It was clear that designers had to compromise to build fanless, fast devices, and connectors were the main victims. It’s not as many problems as you might think. The Pi 400 has one role. It’s about becoming a personal computer and doesn’t require the IoT-related features of a single-board Pi.

The remaining ports are familiar to Pi users. Powered via USB-C, it has two micro HDMI ports for video. HDMI works well here. This allows the Pi400 to be connected to a modern TV and ready to use. There are two storage options, booting from a traditional MicroSD card and SSD. The Pi 400 comes with modern firmware that supports USB boot, which improves performance and is worth considering using an external USB 3.0 SSD drive that is more reliable than a MicroSD card.

Top ZDNET Review

The Pi 400 is available in two different packages. A kit with the device itself, or a mouse, power supply, bootable MicroSD card, and micro-HDMI-to-HDMI video cable. The latter option can be the most popular option as it is everything you need to get started. Other options offer alternative keyboard layouts for non-English regions (currently Spanish, French, German, Italian) and more variations are planned.

Besides the Raspberry Pi’s own OS, there are several different operating system options. This 32-bit Debian-derived Linux is a good way to get started, but you may prefer a more mainstream Linux distribution. TheRaspberry Pi Imager downloads 64-bit versions of both Ubuntu and Manjaro Linux and offers alternative options in the form of RISC OS, an updated release of the original ARMOS used on the original Acorn Archimedes home computer.

I used Raspberry Pi OS for the test system, installed it on a Crucial BX500 240GB 2.5 inch SSD, connected it via a SATA-USB 3.0 adapter, and connected to the test network using Wi-Fi. Yes, it’s a bit unwieldy with such USB-connected storage, but it’s fast enough for most purposes and offers far more space than an 8GB or 16GB MicroSD card. The overall performance was good, with a Geekbench 5 single-core score of 212 and a multi-core score of 642. This is better than the 8GB Pi 4 tested (183 and 586 respectively), even with only 4GB of RAM.

Write this review on a Pi400 using LibreOffice Writer.

Image: Simon Bisson / ZDNet

Now that the hardware is set up and running, the question is, of course, what you can do with it. The easy answer is almost everything you want. The Linux ARM ecosystem is growing steadily and most common applications already have ports. With the default Chromium browser, I was able to use LibreOffice for most productivity tasks. Unfortunately, Google has removed the sync feature from Chromium. This means that Chrome extensions and passwords will not be migrated to the new desktop. You can install the extension from the Chrome Store, but it may take some time to set up.

Reference: Recruitment Kit: Computer Hardware Engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

The Raspberry Pi team provides a list of selected applications to help you get started. If you don’t have an application to use, you can use Debian’s Synapse package manager to find and install the app from the Raspberry PiOS repository. But don’t expect to run high-end games. This is a device for basic home computing and development tasks, not for pushing to the extreme. And that’s fine.

It doesn’t matter what you can’t do with the Raspberry Pi 400. What matters is what it can do. Connecting your keyboard to your TV, launching the code editor and creating your first app is still exciting. Get started at an affordable price by offering the complete kit for $ 93.90 or $ 110.41 (standalone Pi 400 for $ 66.90 or $ 78.66). Computing. Educational bundles are also available, allowing schools to quickly set up a networked computer lab with low-cost devices and basic monitors, ready to code the entire class online.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a little coding, web browsing, or a low-cost computer to use the basic productivity suite, the Raspberry Pi 400 is for you. You can create all ready-to-use, easy-to-use, and fully reliable Linux desktop PCs at a very affordable price.

