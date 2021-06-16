Acquired by Long Island cybersecurity company CodeDx





Long Island cybersecurity startup CodeDx Inc. Was acquired by a Silicon Valley supplier of tools for manufacturing computer chips.

Synopsys Inc, an S & P 500 company with a market capitalization of $ 40 billion. The terms of the acquisition by the company have not been disclosed.

Jason Schmidt, general manager of Synopsys’ Software Integrity Group, said a “majority” of 20 Code Dx employees have accepted the offer to join the company in Mountain View, California as full-time employees. Hooray.

Anita D’Amico, CEO of Northport-based Code Dx, will be Synopsys’ Vice President of Market Development.

The transaction closed on June 8th.

Steve C, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures, based in market research firm Northport. Morgan said the demand for companies like CodeDx is high.

“This is a very hot company in cybersecurity for very hot market applications,” he said.

Synopsys’ financial resources should help it expand its business in the market, Morgan said.

“They have deep pockets where small cybersecurity companies can profit,” he said.

Synopsys’ main business is to provide tools and software to help companies design computer chips. The second largest business unit licenses intellectual property, such as the design of computer charging ports, to technology companies.

The Software Consistency Group, which employs approximately 1,500 of the company’s 15,000 employees, is the third largest business unit.

The unit’s tools allow teams to quickly find and fix operational vulnerabilities and flaws in their own code, open source components, and applications, “the company said. In addition to testing software security holes, the unit’s Synopsys Intelligent Orchestration software provides a risk assessment.

Code Dx software is used to aggregate and correlate test results from Synopsys and third-party products.

CodeDx will invest $ 2 million in venture capital in 2019 when Damiko, a former information warfare team leader at Northrop Grumman Corporation, made a 15-minute pitch to beat competitors across the country at Data Tribe Challenge Did. I got it. “”

Funding from DataTribe, a venture capital firm in Fulton, Maryland, has boosted Code Dx adoption, and Northport-based Applied Visions Inc spun off Code Dx in 2015.

According to a blog post about Synopsys’ acquisition of CodeDx, companies need to run multiple tests on software, which is the “largest attack surface.”

Ken Schachter covers corporate news such as technology and aerospace, as well as other Newsday business topics. He also worked at the Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

