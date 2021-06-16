Pokemon Go Summer Solstice Event to See Shiny Regigigas in a 5-Star Raid: How to Catch them





All Pokemon Go Summer Solstice events will begin on June 17th (tomorrow) and will continue until June 20th. During this time, you’ll meet the legendary Regigigas in a 5-star raid. If you’re lucky, you’ll also meet the shiny Regigigas, Sonland, and Darners. Regigigas, Lunatone, Solrock, and other hemispherical-themed spawns spawn in the wild and raids. The summer solstice event begins at 10 am on June 17th and continues until 8 pm on June 20th, local time.

Make the most of your buddy

At Pokemon Go Summer Solstice events, fellow Pokemon often bring more gift items and Pokeballs than usual. The walking distance to earn hearts with fellow Pokemon is also halved, so if you’re trying to evolve your Pokemon and you’re short on candies or special candies, now’s a good time to make friends. Also, take some snapshots of the event. Introducing a new Pokemon for Photobombing.

Details of this section

How to win the Regigigas assault

Regigigas, or, if you’re lucky, shiny Regigigas, will be available in a five-star raid starting June 17th. Currently, Regigigas is a legendary Pokemon that can be transferred to other players, but cannot be placed in the gym. To fight, defeat, and catch Regigigas, you need to use combat-type Pokemon from your collection. Do not use ghost-type Pokemon to fight Regigigas. They are the least susceptible to those types. These are 5-star raids, so invite your fellow Pokemon Go players to join us. Remote raids will continue to be available in the app, so keep your team moving.

Pokemon GO Summer Solstice Event Field Survey

From June 17th to June 20th, a new raid-related field survey will be available from Pokestop. Rotate some pocket stops to get items and complete some new tasks to increase your rewards. Complete these event-only field surveys to encounter Darners in the Northern Hemisphere and Snorunts in the Southern Hemisphere. These things may also be shiny. You can also get silver pinup berries from these friends’ research tasks.

Worldwide, trainers can encounter Lunatone, Solrock, and Sweat more often in the wild, and you may even be able to find Snorlax. More specifically, in the Northern Hemisphere (including India), trainers can frequently encounter darners, chimchars and deerlings in the summer in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might find a shiny darner.

The northern hemisphere spawns. (PokemonGoHub.net)

In the Southern Hemisphere, trainers can more often find wild snorunts, snovers, and winter deerlings. You may also meet shiny snorunts.

The Southern Hemisphere will appear. (PokemonGoHub.net)

Worldwide, Lunatone, Solrock, Clink, and other Pokemon will appear as raid bosses.

Global raid boss. (PokemonGoHub.net) Raid boss in the Northern Hemisphere. (PokemonGoHub.net) Raid boss in the Southern Hemisphere. (PokemonGoHub.net)

In the Northern Hemisphere, you can meet Arorangara, Darners, and Petilil. While in the Southern Hemisphere, you can get Lapras, Pilos Wine, Snorunts, and other Pokemon as Raid Boss.

