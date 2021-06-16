Heart Of Chernobyl reveals strict system specifications





Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’s Steam page has recently been updated to include minimum and recommended performance specifications for PC players.

According to Steam, the player must have at least an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and an equivalent of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB.

The recommended specifications are a bit stricter as the player requires AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16 GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB.

The recommended specs for Stalker 2s are quite demanding and require the RTX 2070 Super. According to the Steams Hardware Survey as of May 2021, only 2.45% of the Steams user base has a card.

The lowest spec GTX 1060 is the most commonly used graphics card for Steam users, accounting for 8.95 percent of the user base.

Microsoft has announced that the game will support 4K and ray tracing on the Xbox Series X. The recommended PC specifications may indicate what the player needs to perform these intensive graphics functions.

A graphics card or (GFX) is the processing unit of a PC or video game console that produces the image that the player displays on the screen. The global semiconductor shortage in the graphics card market has led to a surge in card costs over the last 12 months.

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl is a post-apocalyptic Russia-based FPS action-adventure. Microsoft announced the title during the E32021 and announced that it will also be released on the Game Pass from its launch.

Elsewhere, Bethesdas director and executive producer Todd Howard unveiled new details about the studio’s next game, Starfield.

Todd described the game as some of the things we did in the game long ago, adding that players would be able to express the character they wanted to be.

