Free Trial Expiring: How to Cancel Apple TV +





Apple was very generous with Apple TV +’s free promotional offer with an annual free trial, in addition to purchasing new hardware that was extended throughout the pandemic. However, these trials are currently over, and more customers will have to start paying to watch Apple TV +’s original TV shows and movies, or cancel their subscription if they don’t want to continue. there is.

Apple TV + provides access to an ever-growing library of original and exclusive video content throughout TV shows and movies. Unlike most other streaming services, the Apple TV + doesn’t include a back catalog for sieving, so the total number of titles available is much less than those like Disney + and Netflix. It has become. Apple uses high-quality premium originals to mark it. The company adds new titles every month.

You can subscribe to Apple TV + alone for $ 4.99 per month. All new subscribers have a 7-day free trial, and Apple hardware purchases are offered free of charge as a taster for 3 months. If you use the free trial offer, please note that your subscription will automatically renew at the end of the free period. Unlike other App Store subscriptions, if you cancel early, you will not have immediate access to the rest of your free trials.

Apple TV + is bundled as part of Apple One (a combination of services such as iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV +, and Apple Arcade in one discounted monthly subscription) and is now included in Apple Music’s student plans. I have.

With Apple TV +, you can cancel at any time and come back in a few months when you have some new fun.

How to cancel Apple TV +

If you’ve watched everything you’re crazy about the service, or just don’t care about Apple TV +, here’s how to cancel it.

If you’re using an iPhone or iPad, it’s really easy. Simply go to Settings-> Apple ID-> Subscriptions-> Apple TV +-> Cancel Subscription. On Mac[システム環境設定]->[Apple ID]->[メディアと購入]Open and[サブスクリプション]Of the section[管理]Press the button.

If you don’t have access to your Apple device, the best way to cancel is to use Apple TV + website tv.apple.com. Sign in with your Apple ID, click the account icon at the top of the page,[設定]Choose. Scroll to the bottom to manage your subscriptions,[サブスクリプションのキャンセル]You can select.

If you are not the owner of the Family Sharing group associated with your Apple TV + subscription, you will need to contact them to complete the cancellation.

