Connection gains Google Cloud Premier partner status





Merrimack, N Hampshire-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Connections (PC Connections; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solution provider for the business, government, healthcare and education markets, won the Google Cloud premiere today. Was announced. Partner status.

As a premier partner, Connection can support customers across the full range of Google Cloud products and expand its already diverse portfolio of solutions, including Google’s hardware, software and cloud products. This status represents a solid record of providing outstanding customer service and detailed technical expertise in core competencies.

Nina Harding, Head of Global Partner Program and Strategy for Google Cloud, has demonstrated Connection’s strong expertise and proven customer success across multiple Google Cloud product areas. We’re excited that Connection has expanded its Google Cloud-focused practices to continue to support your digital transformation.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection, said that the Google Cloud premier partner designation reflects Connections’ focus on developing a wide range of features and strengthening its position as a single-source IT provider. It states that it is doing. Connection expands its services by providing the technical expertise, support and resources needed to keep organizations more productive and secure, from Google Chromebooks, Chrome OS and Google Workspace to the advanced technologies of the Google Clouds platform. I keep doing it. As a premier partner, we help our customers realize the benefits of Google Cloud and drive innovation with solutions that are customized to their unique needs, goals, and environment.

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection, states that the Hyperscale Cloud is the strategic growth driver for Connection here. Developing deeper and more meaningful market entry around the Google portfolio is an area where we are enthusiastic about investing. Customers are looking at Connections to help them navigate their cloud journeys, and thus cloud managed services, applications, and data. , Automation, and AI efforts. With this announcement, we are pleased that Connection has taken a deeper step into providing the types of solutions and services that our customers expect. We also look forward to working with Google to design and develop greater value for our mutual customers.

Our expert connectivity team provides access to cloud-first solutions powered by the Google Clouds platform, including data analytics, machine learning, security, productivity apps and more. Visit www.connection.com/GoogleCloud for all services

About connection

PC Connection, Inc. And its subsidiary, dba Connection (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN), is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. With offices throughout the United States, Connection offers custom-configured computer systems overnight from an ISO 9001: 2015-certified technical configuration lab in a distribution center in Wilmington, Ohio. In addition, we have over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that our customers’ most complex problems are resolved. Connection also serves international clients through its Global Serve subsidiary, a global IT sourcing and service management company. Investors and the media can find Connection details at http://ir.connection.com.

ConnectionBusiness Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid response provider of IT products and services primarily serving the small business sector. We offer over 425,000 branded products through our technically trained sales account manager staff, publications, and the www.connection.com website.

ConnectionEnterprise Solutions (561.237.3300) (www.connection.com/enterprise) provides enterprise technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, deep IT supply chain expertise, and over 425,000 products and 1,600 through TRAXX. Provides access to vendors. Proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. Team engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers can help reduce the cost and complexity of purchasing hardware, software, and services throughout the IT lifecycle.

ConnectionPublic Sector Solutions (800.800.0019) accelerates IT products and services to federal, state and local government and educational institutions through professional account managers, publications and online (www.connection.com/publicsector). It is a provider that provides.

###

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos