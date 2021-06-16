How Apple collects data about you and protects your privacy





Apple has significantly promoted a user-centered privacy stance. This is because it makes a market difference between Apple and Amazon, Google, and Facebook, among other companies competing at different levels with Apple. But in general, you’ll find that Apple is trying to give itself access to the least amount of information about you and the least amount of personal information possible.

A friend’s question urged Apple to track directly and consider the apps and services used for recommendations and advertising, as well as those that Apple has completely taken away from. Apple may not interact with your data at all, or it may only provide device-based results and you may not be able to access your data through services or centrally. We may also openly acknowledge and provide what Apple uses. You have the ability to disable its use.

Apple often employs end-to-end encryption (E2EE for short) for very private data. E2EE relies on an encryption key that is stored on each device and is inaccessible to Apple. When iOS, iPadOS, and macOS use E2EE to sync information between devices, Apple can’t decrypt that information and can’t access it via iCloud.com.

Here’s an overview of the key apps and services you need to know, how to use the data collected, and what Apple does to protect your privacy.

Apple Digital Store

What you do in the App Store, Books, and other Apple digital stores influences how Apple “personalizes” ads and makes recommendations for related products. On iOS[設定]>[プライバシー]>[Apple Advertising]>[パーソナライズド広告]Turn off personalized advertising with.[設定]>[アカウント名]>[メディアと購入]>[パーソナライズされた推奨事項]You can disable the recommendations with.

Buy Confidence Score

Apple tracks device usage, including “approximate number of calls or emails sent and received,” when scoring whether a particular purchase is legal to prevent fraud. However, the score is calculated on the device and Apple cannot reverse engineer it to know what is being considered and deletes the data in a short amount of time.

Apple Pay

Apple doesn’t track your transactions and creates a unique payment ID for each purchase with the seller. You’ll see the Apple Card transactions you manage in relation to your credit card issuer.

health

Health data is stored on the device and encrypted. You can (safely) back up, but you cannot sync health data between devices.

map

You may notice that the map remembers where you parked your car. Do you share it with Apple? No. All are generated only on the device.

message

Apple does not have access to the content of the message. The content of the message uses E2EE to send and receive messages with others and to synchronize between devices.

news

Apple doesn’t keep track of what you read. Use anonymized IDs that aren’t associated with your Apple ID to get reading habits and preferences (if you mark more or less articles, like the one you’re reading) , We will provide more articles that you think may be of interest to you.

Photo app person

The identification of people by name in the photo is done on the device and their associations are only synchronized via E2EE. Apple doesn’t have access to name or face sets.

Important place

The iPhone or iPad will continue to track where it determines it is “important” according to an algorithm not disclosed by Apple. These important places are[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]>[システムサービス]>[重要な場所]You can check at. This data displays customized and tuned information on your device, including forecasting traffic along the route, alerting you about nearby AirTags when you’re in one of these locations, and providing memories with photos. Used for Apple simply stores the information on the device and uses E2EE for synchronization.

Siri

Siri’s voice recognition runs anonymously outside your device using a randomized ID, and everything related to you on your device isn’t centrally sent to Apple. Apple faced a storm of criticism that it allowed contractors to review Siri messages and improve their services without disclosing or opting out to users. That changed it.

Apple’s site has a more thorough summary that goes into more detail about these and other apps.

