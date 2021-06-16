Google puts more antitrust pursuits at risk after the rare EU surrender





Alphabet Inc.’s Google rarely surrendered to French and UK regulators last week when it made a global change to its advertising sales and tracking practices. This marks a turning point in Europe’s long efforts to curb search engine giants.

The move could encourage other enforcers around the world to follow the example after years of investigation by the European Commission and Megafine’s unchanged behavior of Google.

Zach Myers, a researcher at the European Reform Center, a London-based think tank, said:

The French antitrust settlement targeted Google’s dominance over the digital advertising market. To date, regulators who have made a small effort to open up the world’s largest machines that sell ads across the Web to the competition have been largely overlooked.

The business generated $ 23 billion in revenue from Google last year and grew 30% in the first quarter. Separately, the UK said last week that Google had proposed to oversee changes in ad tracking.

Google’s concessions, if accepted by regulators, could suspend investigations in France and the United Kingdom, despite facing unprecedented regulatory action around the world, including proceedings and investigations in the United States. .. The proceedings follow a fine of over $ 9 billion from the European Union and have not helped establish a small rivalry.

“Fine doesn’t take us anywhere,” Andreas Mundt, president of the German Cartel Office, said in an interview. “The cases that made a difference and impacted the market were those with substantive remedies or substantive commitments from the company.”

Unlike small advertising technology companies, Google owns a major part of the online advertising market. In addition to advertising purchase services for marketers and advertising sales services for publishers, both operate exchanges that complete transactions at ultra-fast auctions.

These exchanges act like online stock trading platforms with an automated bidding process. Competitors and publishers have complained that Google will leverage some of this vast network, including ad exchange, to benefit other areas and kneeling rivals.

In the settlement with France, Google promised to end privileged access to the data it enjoys and agreed to provide other companies with information about minimum bids in advertising auctions.

In June, Isabelle de Silva, head of the French competition authorities, said the change would “reestablish a fair competition for all players and allow publishers to maximize their advertising space. Will be. ” 7 statements.

Maria Gomri, Google’s head of French legal affairs, explained the changes in a blog post, and Google should not use data from other public platforms to improve advertising auction bids or share information about pre-auction transactions. “Reconfirm the promise”.

Google has already claimed to have banned such practices, but rivals have criticized it for using data accessible as participants in all aspects of the market to improve margins.

A Google spokeswoman said the company would apply the two changes globally. The first gives publishers more control over the price of ads that Google considers to be “sensitive categories,” such as religion and reproductive health.

The second is “header bidding,” an automated system created by the advertising industry to circumvent Google’s strict controls. Header bidding is designed to increase the amount of money web publishers, including the press, can earn for advertising real estate by providing inventory to multiple advertising exchanges. The more bids you make from a wide range of sources, the higher the price.

Until now, Google has not disclosed data to participants in header bidding auctions. This is because the data was not done on our platform and we could not identify all the parties. Google now states that Ad Manager products will provide ad buyers with equal access to information about the minimum bids needed to win an auction.

A Google spokeswoman said these changes would be implemented globally “depending on how advertising technology works” and refused to explain further.

Some advertising experts are PubMatic Inc. And Magnete Inc. We believe this will help by allowing companies running rival advertising services such as to win more auctions. “This will allow everyone to compete equally,” said Bob Walczak, a veteran and consultant in advertising technology. “This is a positive announcement for everyone except Google.”

Dimitrios Casifis, a lawyer who has complained to the French authorities of News, an opponent of Google’s voice on multiple continents, said whether to help publishers access using rival advertising servers. “I’ll understand it over time,” he said, and wasn’t sure. Google’s real-time ad exchange saves money.

The company’s move to apply some changes globally says, “Google is doing so to appease or preempt regulators in other countries considering these issues.” Said in.

It is difficult to measure the impact of the change. Google does not disclose details of its advertising technology business, such as the fees it collects or the exact amount to pay the website operator. Brian Weezer, Global President of Business Intelligence at advertising agency GroupM, said: “We don’t even know how big a business is.”

Google’s concessions in the UK could end another investigation into the so-called privacy sandbox initiative, allowing advertisers and publishers to gather information about people’s behavior online. Cookies will be phased out. If Google’s offer is accepted, the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority has stated that it will oversee changes and limit the way companies use and combine customer data for advertising.

“We will continue to work with other regulators, industry partners and privacy experts,” Google’s lawyer Oliver Bethel said in a blog post about the plan.

The European Commission has already collected information about Google’s advertising technology business. It is also the subject of a state-filed proceeding led by the Attorney General of Texas. Germany has put together its own research into the advertising industry.

“It’s centered around the advertising market,” said Mund of Germany. “The French decision has taken us a big step, and there may be other things to watch out for,” he said.

