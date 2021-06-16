Microsoft brings the next generation of Xbox games to the Xbox One with xCloud





Microsoft will enable Xbox One owners to play next-generation Xbox games through the xCloud service. The news is buried in a blog post summarizing Microsoft’s Xbox + Bethesda showcase, confirming plans for the company to leverage Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) for its Xbox One console. This means that the 2013 hardware will be able to play Xbox Series X-only games from 2021 and will extend the life cycle of the normally obsolete box.

For millions of people playing on the Xbox One console today, we look forward to sharing more about how many of these next-generation games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, can be delivered to the console via Xbox Cloud Gaming. .. Will Tuttle, Editor-in-Chief of Microsoft’s Xbox Wire, uses mobile devices, tablets, and browsers.

Microsoft will launch xCloud for consoles later this year

So far, Microsoft has only described xCloud on the console as a way for players to try. [games] Before downloading, but obviously the company sees the service offering far more. Microsoft initially announced Microsoft Flight Simulator as the title of the Xbox One, before quietly removing the reference to the Xbox One released in December. Microsoft recently confirmed that Flight Simulator will launch on the Xbox Series X / S console on July 27th.

However, it’s not clear when xCloud Game Streaming will be available on the Xbox One console. It’s unlikely that Microsoft Flight Simulator will be ready for the July launch, and Microsoft cloud gaming head Kareem Choudhry said earlier that xCloud will be integrated into the console later this year.

The availability of xCloud provides a welcome boost to the Xbox One console. In particular, Microsoft is upgrading its server blades to run Xbox Series X hardware later this month. This provides a way for this old hardware to play upcoming titles, such as Starfield, which will only launch in the new Xbox Series X / S console, similar to Flight Simulator.

