U.S. Senator wants Commerce to list technologies to keep it away from China





Washington (Reuters)-A group of 10 Republican senators on Tuesday went to her department earlier to identify new American technologies that could be abused if the Chinese government were exported to that country. He urged Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to instruct him to work.

File Photo: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will speak during a high-speed Internet event in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House, Washington, USA, on June 3, 2021.Reuters / Evelyn Hoxtine

A letter, led by Senator Tom Cotton and seen by Reuters, urged the department to identify new and basic technologies required by the 2018 law.

According to a letter also signed by John Marco Rubio, only for U.S. companies to export confidential technology to seemingly private Chinese companies, or for these Chinese companies to quickly hand over the technology to Chinese military or intelligence agencies. Are concerned about accepting investment in China. Cornin, Bensus, Rick Scott, Todd Young.

According to a letter from the Senator, commerce has produced only a limited set of controlled emerging technologies … unless these lists are incomplete and fully utilized, the federal government will function properly for exports. It lacks a management system and a foreign investment screening process.

The letter added that it left the United States unacceptably vulnerable to China’s economic looting.

Commerce did not play a role in protecting national security and keeping confidential technology out of the hands of Chinese troops, according to a US Congressional advisory report this month.

According to a report by the US-China Economic Security Commission, commerce took time to prepare a list of confidential technologies to be scrutinized before exporting to China.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that innovation is not static and technologies that raise national security concerns can evolve over time, so the goal of identifying these technologies is a continuous effort, complete or complete. He said it was not a good goal.

Commerce has issued four rules on the management of emerging technologies, and said more rules are pending. He expanded the military end-user rules and added companies to the entity list, noting that it restricted US suppliers from selling to companies such as Huawei Technologies and Hangzhou Hikvision.

In November 2018, Commerce published examples of 45 new technologies such as facial recognition and voice recognition, but the list hasn’t been completed so far. Congress has not yet proposed a list of so-called basic technologies needed for the year that strengthened the process of selecting export policies and foreign investment.

At that time, Chinese entities were gaining sensitive US technology and trying to harness civilian innovation for the military. The law has instructed commerce to work with other agencies to identify new or cutting-edge technologies and so-called basic technologies that are essential for making important items such as semiconductors.

Report by David Shepherdson; edited by Michael Perry

