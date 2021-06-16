Can wooden satellites replace traditional satellites?Finnish engineer successfully tested plywood-based Woodsat





Since the launch of the first satellite, Sputnik, low earth orbit has been crowded with thousands of small, medium and large satellites. Over the decades since Sputnik began orbiting the planet, plastic, metal, and elemental debris soared around the planet.

A new team of researchers and engineers is currently working on the development of a wood-based satellite that could one day replace traditional satellites. The European Space Agency is working with Arctic space engineering to develop a series of sensors for missions to support pre-flight testing.

What is Woodsat?

Woodsat is a 10x10x10 cm microsatellite built from standardized boxes, but the surface panels are made of plywood. The only non-wooden part of the satellite is the corner aluminum rails used for space deployment along with metal selfie sticks. This concept was initialized by Finnish writer and broadcaster Jari Makinen, co-founder of Arctic space engineering.

Woodsat in air flight. (Photo: WISA)

Samuli Nyman, chief engineer at Woodsat and co-founder of Arctic Astronautics, said the base material for plywood is the same birch wood used to make hardware stores and furniture. The birch is too humid for space use, but engineers put it in a thermal vacuum chamber to dry and then add a very thin aluminum oxide layer to minimize unwanted vapors from the wood. Suppress to. This protects the satellite from atomic oxygen.

Atomic oxygen is a highly reactive variant of oxygen found on the edge of the atmosphere, formed when standard oxygen molecules are broken down by the intense ultraviolet light from the Sun.

The taste of space

Woodsat’s test model succeeded in a stratospheric test flight on June 12, with engineers testing satellite systems and camera equipment in space-like conditions. During a two-hour long-range flight, the satellite reached a maximum altitude of 31.2 kilometers when the balloon carrying the satellite exploded according to test conditions. After that, the satellite landed safely under the parachute.

Samuli Nyman, chief engineer at Woodsat and co-founder of Arctic Astronautics, said the base material for plywood is birch. (Photo: WISA)

“The purpose of this stratospheric flight was to test the satellite system, especially to take pictures with a camera at the tip of the deployable camera boom. The selfie stick was open from the beginning of the flight and the satellite was automatic every time. I took a picture of it. In addition to 30 seconds, an additional image ordered by the ground station. “

With the success of the flight, construction of the flight model and its spares is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Mission briefing

“I always enjoyed making model planes with lots of wooden parts. This made me wonder because I was working in the field of space education. Why are we wooden in space? Don’t you fly the material? “Makinen said. The satellite, designed and manufactured in Finland, will be mounted on the Rocket Lab Electron Rocket from the Mahia Peninsula launch facility in New Zealand and will be launched by the end of this year.

The engineers behind the innovative project will discuss the applicability of wood-based materials, birch plywood in spacecraft construction, and the effects of long-term exposure to extreme space conditions such as heat, cold, vacuum, and radiation. Aiming to test.

Satellites are almost polar sun-synchronous orbits and orbit at altitudes of about 500 to 600 kilometers.

