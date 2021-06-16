Turn your Apple Watch into an alarm clock with this clever accessory





The Apple Watch Series 6 is a handy accessory and continues to be at the top of the best smartwatch list, but small screens can be limited, especially when you’re just waking up in the morning. But NightWatch 2.0, an accessory currently available for $ 50, uses a magnifying glass to effectively turn a small screen into a large, easy-to-read bedside alarm clock.

NightWatch charges your Apple Watch while not only giving a big image to the coarse early risers, but also acting as an acoustic amplifier to make the chime audible. The tap to wake feature also works to show the time to the user. The magnifying glass is made of a piece of solid lucite that has been hand-polished to a mirror finish. It’s compatible with all Apple Watches, including the following Apple Watch Series 7. This is because wearables are not expected to be a fundamental departure from their predecessors.

The Night Watch is a cool accessory to the Apple Watch, but it goes against the new spirit Apple is pushing for wearable watches. After the full release of watchOS 8, Apple recommends that users wear their Apple Watch while sleeping to record additional biometric data. Apple wants to allow users to share that data with their doctors and relatives to monitor their health. As a result, NightWatch may not be the most ideal accessory for some users.

The Respiratory Rate feature is now available in watchOS 8 to track your breathing overnight. It also keeps track of the time spent in bed and what portion of that time was spent during sleep. This data is associated with the Health app on your iPhone and collects what you can do to improve your overall health.

If you plan to charge your Apple Watch while you sleep, you can buy NightWatch 2.0 for $ 50 now. We will start shipping from this month.

