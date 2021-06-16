Move the Sharing tab back to the bottom bar Google Photos





Last June, Google redesigned its photo app with cleaner navigation, a new logo, and a map view. In response to “user feedback and comments,” Google Photos has undone one change,[共有]Move the tab back to the bottom bar.

Update 6/15: For some Android users tonight[共有]The bottom bar of the new Google Photos with tabs was strangely gone. When the share returns to the upper left corner, the affected ones return to the three-section layout. This regression follows yesterday’s release of version 5.46 and is probably a mistake. iOS users do not appear to be affected.

Original 5/6: Last year’s revamp put “Share” in the upper left corner of the mobile, allowing Google Photos to include three core sections. It’s the third item, not the fourth from the left, but it’s now back in the bar below. Fortunately, the library remains the last tab to maintain muscle memory. “We’ll bring shared photos back to the home screen, making it easier to view and manage shared content,” Google said.

Meanwhile, the available print stores now occupy that corner, and are now carousel advertising books, photo and canvas prints, and premium print series.[ライブラリ]I’m moving from the tab. With this adjustment[ライブラリ]You can focus tabs only on albums, archives, and folders.

We’re always looking for ways to improve the Google Photos experience by listening to user feedback and comments. Today we are starting to roll out UI changes to make it easier to find shared memory and print stores.

These changes will be rolled out on Android today and will soon be rolled out on iOS.

