“We have seen many of these pledges before … and have little impact.”





In the summer of 2020, protests broke out across the United States following the killings of George Floyd, Breona Taylor, Amado Arbury, and other African-American police. In the tech industry, many leaders make public statements, financial commitments, and policy changes aimed at improving fairness and barriers, and inclusion in the products they sell.

To celebrate the first anniversary of these protests, Fast Company has partnered with The Plug, a publication on the black innovation economy, to see what these efforts are, what they have achieved, and the amount of work they still have. I investigated. (Here you can see the visualization and first-person voice of the data obtained from black employees, entrepreneurs and customers.)

For Charlton McIlwain, Vice President and Professor of New York University and author of Black Software: The Internet and Racial Justice, from AfroNet to Black Lives Matter, structural issues specific to operational modes in the technology industry are verbally Not just. Services to deal with.

The following interviews have been edited and summarized for clarity.

George Floyd’s protest urged companies in the tech industry to admit that it wasn’t a comprehensive place for people of color and promise to be better in the future. Do you have any thoughts on their promises and future developments, especially from a historical perspective?

Charlton McKilwayne: I think there is some optimism in the pledge made after the incident involving George Floyd. Familiar lines and familiarities related to everything from diversifying the technology workforce to pledges of funding and funding to citizenship organizations and strengthening the work done by companies in a full relationship with technology companies. You can now see a certain pledge. Their own organization that fights for racial justice.

I’m optimistic in the sense that the times and circumstances have generated this amount of attention and reaction from the best leadership in the tech community and many of these organizations. That said, I remain relatively pessimistic. That’s because I’ve seen many of these pledges in some form, form, or form before. And the impact is essentially stagnant. If you really want a barometer, it’s been over the last 50 years. The same kind of efforts mentioned in the last year have had little impact in practice.

Feeling guilty after the 1965 Watts riots, I was impressed by the story of your book about IBM’s Thomas Watson Jr., who was attending a colored training program and was unsuccessful. Are there any similarities with the current situation?

In many respects, the strategy IBM used early and above the historic arc was essentially a guide for all other tech companies. The Fort Rodman experiment I’m talking about in a book sought to educate the technical workforce and train them directly to hire them for work in various companies. Such things remain to this day. Other types of recruitment tactics or investments that are part of the IBM Playbook, and a variety of suppliers, [remain] Part of a playbook for a tech company entirely. And there are some advances there. It’s just a type of resource that targets vendors and others who are doing contract work for them.

Another typical strategy is to target and partner with people from historically black colleges and colleges to help recruit a more diverse workforce. Since IBM designed it, the playbooks have remained about the same from the early to mid-1960s, so to speak. And again, most of them end in the same way Tom Watson described Fort Rodman. That is, there are good motives, and sometimes they are good ideas and ideals to get into a project. However, there is no follow-through. There is no lasting commitment.

The work to be done in this area is hard. And it requires more than an implicit financial investment. And more than that, different kinds of structural changes are needed to really keep what people are trying to do. I often see Google and Facebook in particular today. “We intend to hire more diverse people in our tech team or promote undervalued people throughout the organization to a higher level,” says one thing. But when there is a toxic work environment that is hostile to the people and cultures represented by the diverse workforce, there is no real progress.

And I think that’s one of the challenges we see over and over again. It’s easy to say, “We’re going to bring people.” It’s much harder to say: because the culture of the organization needs to change dramatically. “In reality, we don’t just hire representative employees, we do everything we can to help them prosper, excel, and move forward within the organization.”

Does it make any sense if a large tech company buys the idea that this toxicity can occur in the workplace and works in good faith to deal with it?

The evidence I saw does not give me much confidence.On the other hand, I see a lot of resistance and kneeling [impulse] Counterattack when claims are made when information about what is happening in these organizations becomes clear. It’s a kneeling to say, “No, these people don’t accurately represent the situation.” So instead of buying shares and actually dealing with them, you’re back to kneeling down and protecting the organization itself by default.

And frankly, I don’t think it’s happening strongly. You can see the reaction of the familiar lip service. You go to the websites of these companies, and all of them with groups aimed at this kind of retention type problem and area that may help them design different kinds of changes in culture. I have a project. But I think it’s very clear that they are too few, often too late, and that they are not a significant part of the company’s thinking structurally about how to move things forward.

Historically, black entrepreneurs have sought to gain access to capital. The venture capital industry is also aware of the problem and says it will work better. If progress is made, how much will it benefit from black entrepreneurs who have started successful companies and existing large tech companies that are doing better with colored races?

It is absolutely correct to focus on this question. I think the data on this is very clear in that there is a very shortage of investment in BIPOC entrepreneurs and founders. With the situation last year, I think the venture capital community and other service departments (such as the legal department) have given new attention and pledge to do better in this regard. Some way to support entrepreneurs and new and small businesses.

Again, there are several optimistic reasons as long as people perceive this as a serious problem and as a barrier that spans years over most of the history of innovation. But pessimism comes from many years of structural problems. It’s not that the venture capital community is unaware of the blacks and browns and undervalued people in the entrepreneurial community. It’s not that deliberate decisions and structures have been built to exclude those people from their communities in order to protect their investment in very small sectors that tend to benefit whites and men.

I think there are many things worth tracking. I recently joined the Advisory Board of Accenture’s Black Founders Development Program. This is largely due to the fact that we are serious about doing more than investing in this area, both in terms of financial support and funding of the community. Founder of black and brown.And I know there are some of them [programs] The whole community. So it’s there. The question is, is it still there next year? Will you continue talking in the next few years and in the future?

Your book extends to Black Lives Matter and the world of modern social networking. Will the fact that these conversations take place in public in unusual ways in the past contribute to future progress?

Help. Black Lives Matter has been very helpful with the new media environment, including digital and social media platforms. When we look at the process of social change and where it begins, it begins with public attention to the issues that must change. It’s here that social media has had a huge impact.

Unfortunately, I think that may be the limit of its impact.I’m more pessimistic [social media’s] Others that must inevitably occur in the course of subsequent significant social changes in terms of the connection between community revitalization and the structure of power, policy changes, changes in practices, and changes in the laws governing all of them. Working against a community of colors that have the ability to produce everything.

For these types of social platforms and other digital tools to have even greater impact, the first half of the ownership conversation needs to be revisited. And the fact is that these benefits from Black Lives Matter have to do with people who use existing platforms they don’t own, and they haven’t largely affected them.

It has some affordances, but it also has many limitations. It was also these platforms that were the source of police surveillance, which ultimately helped reduce the types of “offline actions” with and without citations. If further impact is expected in the field of social media, we will focus very much on this kind of issue and the platform owned and managed by those who have the greatest interest in racial justice and blacks and browns. Should be centered. The community at the heart of what they do.

Experience the complete BlackinTech project here.

