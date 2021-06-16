Applied Materials: Breakthroughs in wiring enable 3 nanometer chips





Applied Materials said it has reached a breakthrough in chip wiring that can reduce the production of semiconductor chips to chips, reducing the width between circuits to one-third billion meters.

These so-called 3-nanometer production lines will be part of a factory that costs more than $ 22 billion to build and produces far more revenue. The company said that breakthroughs in chip wiring will allow logic chips to expand beyond 3 nanometers.

Leading chip manufacturers can use wiring tools in huge factories, and the move from 5nm to 3nm factories could help alleviate the shortage of semiconductor chips that has plagued the entire electronics industry. However, it will take some time for the chips to go into production. In addition to interconnect scaling challenges, other transistor-related issues (extending the use of FinFET transistors and the transition to Gate All Around transistors) and patterning-related issues (extreme UV and multi-patterning also occur at 3 nm). There is). ).

Based in Santa Clara, California, Applied Materials is the largest manufacturer of equipment used in semiconductor factories, so its breakthroughs are good for the semiconductor industry as a whole.

challenging

Smaller sizes improve transistor performance (smaller chips allow shorter electron travel distances and faster computing tasks), but the opposite is true for interconnect wiring. The smaller the wire, the higher the electrical resistance, the lower the performance and the higher the power consumption. Without material engineering breakthroughs, the interconnection through resistors would increase 10-fold from the 7nm node to the 3nm node, negating the benefits of transistor scaling. Today’s chip factories manufacture 7nm and 5nm chips. The 3nm chip represents the next generation of technology.

Applied Materials has developed a new material engineering solution called Endura Copper Barrier Seed IMS. It is an integrated material solution that combines seven different process technologies (ALD, PVD, CVD, copper reflow, surface treatment, interface engineering, measurement) in one system under high vacuum. The combination of all these processes replaces the conformal ALD with a selective ALD, eliminating the high resistance barrier at the via interface.

The solution also includes copper reflow technology that allows void-free gap fill for narrow features. Via contact interface electrical resistance is reduced by up to 50%, chip performance and power consumption are improved, and logic scaling can continue above 3 nm. All this means that this solution improves the flow of electricity through the chip, allowing the chip to operate at the next level of miniaturization.

Image Credit: Applied Materials

Smartphone chips have tens of billions of copper interconnects, which they say already consume one-third of the chip’s power.

In a statement, Prabraja, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Applied Materials’ Semiconductor Products Group, said that smartphone chpis have tens of billions of interconnects based on copper wiring, one-third of chip power. It states that it occupies. Applied Materials integrates multiple process technologies into a vacuum to redesign materials and structures to enable consumers to achieve higher performance devices and longer battery life. Raja says this unique integrated solution is designed to accelerate the customer’s performance, power, and area cost roadmap.

The Endura Copper Barrier Seed system is currently used by leading casting logic customers around the world. Additional information on system and other logic scaling innovations will be discussed in Applieds 2021 Logic Master Class today.

