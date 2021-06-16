Apple and Google’s new AI Wizardry promises privacy at a cost





Since the dawn of the iPhone, many smartphone smarts have come from elsewhere, corporate computers called the cloud. The mobile app has sent user data to the cloud for useful tasks such as transcription of voice and suggestions for replying to messages. Currently, Apple and Google say smartphones are smart enough to perform important and sensitive machine learning tasks like themselves.

At this month’s Apples WWDC event, the company announced that its virtual assistant, Siri, will transcribe audio on recent and future iPhones and iPads in some languages ​​without the use of the cloud. At its own I / O developer event last month, Google said the latest version of the Android operating system has a feature dedicated to secure on-device processing of sensitive data called the private computing core. Its first use includes enhancing the smart reply capabilities of companies that offer responses to incoming emails and messages.

Both Apple and Google have stated that machine learning on devices provides more privacy and more snappy apps. By not sending personal data, you reduce the risk of exposure and save time waiting for your data to pass through the Internet. At the same time, retaining data on devices is in line with long-term interest in keeping consumers tied to the ecosystem. Those who hear that they can process their data more privately may be more motivated to agree to share more data.

Both companies’ recent push for on-device machine learning is the result of many years of technology efforts to constrain the data that the cloud can see.

In 2014, Google began collecting data about Chrome browser usage through a technique called differential privacy. This adds noise to the collected data and limits what the sample reveals to the individual. Apple uses this technique for data collected from phones to notify emoji and typing predictions and to provide web browsing data.

Recently, both companies have adopted a technology called associative learning. You can update your cloud-based machine learning system without scooping up raw data. Instead, individual devices process the data locally and share only the digested updates. As with differential privacy, companies have discussed using associative learning only in limited cases. Google used this technique to keep mobile typing predictions up-to-date with language trends. Apple has published research on using it to update its speech recognition model.

Rachel Cummings, an assistant professor at Columbia University who has previously consulted with Apple about privacy, said the rapid change in machine learning over the phone is remarkable. She says it’s very rare to see something unfold on a large scale in the years following the initial conception.

That advance required not only advances in computer science, but also the practical challenge of companies processing data on consumer-owned devices. Google states that its federated learning system taps a user’s device only if the user is connected, idle, and using a free internet connection. This technique has been partially made possible by the increased power of mobile processors.

The more powerful mobile hardware also contributed to Google 2019’s announcement that the voice recognition of the Virtual Assistant on the Pixel device is completely on the device, freeing you from the crutches in the cloud. Apple’s new on-device speech recognition for Siri, unveiled at WWDC this month, uses a neural engine that the company has added to its mobile processor to enhance machine learning algorithms.

The technical feat is impressive. It is arguable how much they can meaningfully change the relationship between users and tech giants.

Apples WWDC presenters said Siris’ new design was a major privacy update, addressing the risks associated with accidentally sending voice to the cloud, and said it was the user’s biggest privacy issue with voice assistants. I did. Some Siri commands, such as setting timers, are completely locally recognizable for quick response. However, in many cases, commands posted to Siri, including those from accidental recordings, are sent to Apple servers for software decoding and response. Siri’s voice-to-character conversion remains cloud-based on HomePod smart speakers commonly found in bedrooms and kitchens, and accidental recordings can be more of a concern.

Privacy is confused with data confidentiality, but it also confuses power limits.

Michael Veale, University College London, Digital Rights Lecturer

Google also facilitated data processing on devices as a privacy win, signaling that it would expand its practices. The company expects partners such as Samsung, which uses the Android operating system, to adopt a new privacy computing core and use it for features that rely on sensitive data.

Google also argued that local analysis of browsing data featured a proposal to reinvent online advertising targeting, called FLoC, and was more private. Scholars and some rival tech companies say the design is likely to help Google strengthen its online advertising advantage by making targeting more difficult for others.

