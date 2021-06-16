Wilco Electronic Systems is partnering with the city to evaluate Philadelphia’s digital divide





The city of Philadelphia has partnered with Fort Washington-based telecommunications company Wilco Electronic Systems to assess the digital access and Internet needs of Philadelphia residents.

At the end of last year, the Office of Innovation and Technology (OIT) and the Philadelphia Mayor’s Fund released a request for proposal for an Internet assessment of Philadelphia households, eventually choosing Wilco for that task. Wilco has formed a team that includes John Horrigan, Senior Fellow of Centri Tech, SSRS, and Technology Policy Institute to create the survey. This study assesses the available Internet options, Internet access barriers, and awareness of how the city can incorporate the user experience into future solutions.

Digital fairness and access, a problem the city had previously faced, was exacerbated by a pandemic. Survey responses help benchmark the progress of current programs such as PHL ConnectED, a city response to bridge the digital learning gap. The data collected also allows cities to develop informed policies, programs, and budget decisions as they drive their digital equity strategies.

(We’ll take a closer look at how OIT has transformed its strategy over the past year and launched a $ 10 million investment transformation fund for innovation, efficiency, and cost savings within local governments.)

“For decades, Wilco has been dedicated to bridging the technology gap on behalf of Philadelphia’s most vulnerable community,” said Wilco CEO Bridget Daniel Corbin, a long-time advocate of digital access. Stated in a statement. “Collecting new, comprehensive data to measure the impact of digital is important to the city’s ongoing efforts to provide Internet access and digital tools.

The city said in a statement Tuesday that the current public data surrounding Internet access needs is outdated and does not include the scope of the 2021 digital divide. The survey is conducted for a month and aims to identify the number of households without broadband. Homes with reliable broadband internet or internet-enabled devices at home and pandemic programs such as PHL ConnectED and Federal Emergency Broadband Benefits. We also evaluate the satisfaction of internet services and try to understand the affordability of these services for the home.

The survey will be conducted over the phone and will be available in six languages. SSRS, a nonpartisan polling company, conducts the survey. Residents can look up the SSRS caller ID or local 267 area code when receiving a call.

“Increasing digital equity is and will continue to be essential to the city’s activities,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “Philadelphia was a major city in tackling digital equity, especially during the pandemic. Programs like PHLConnectED helped us connect thousands of households, but we need to do more. I also recognize that there is. “

Kenny encouraged all households that received the call to participate in the survey, respond over time, and provide feedback.

“To overcome the digital divide, we need the opinion of the community,” he said.

