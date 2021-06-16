Black Ops Cold War and War Zone Season 4 Battle Pass





Call of Duty Season 4 gets a new Battle Pass

Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Season 4: Black Ops Cold War and War Zone introduce a whole new Battle Pass with 100 tier rewards for both paid and free players. Some new weapons are included as part of the free tier, but paid players have access to all rewards, including new operators.

Check out the trailer for the Season 4 Battle Pass below to see what you can expect for the coming season.

Season 4 operator

Jackal: Warsaw Agreement

jackal

Credit: Treyarch

A metal-masked South African indigenous Jackal left his mark by infiltrating the CIA ground station site on behalf of Perseus. At the launch of Season Four, he is ready to fight Black Ops Cold War across the War Zone.

The brutal mercenary leader, Jackal, sank his competition and hired only the strongest survivors into his company. Hated and feared, he works for the highest bidder, and Perseus has a very deep pocket …

More from Forbes Video

Access Jackals for use in Black Ops Cold War and War Zones at Tier 0 of the Season 4 Battle Pass, and unlock additional Super Rarity Jackal Operator Skins at Tier 100.

Jackal is the only new Battle Pass operator. The following two operators are offered in the Item Shop Bundle.

Wrong: NATO

Wrong

Credit: Treyarch

A member of the CIA-led squadron that infiltrated the satellite crash site in Algeria, Sarah possesses a wealth of combat and negotiation skills that make her an invaluable member of NATO.

A member of the Egyptian elite unit 777, formed following the expulsion of the Soviet Union, Sarah is an expert in counter-terrorism and hostage rescue. Always positive and quick to see the best people. He always has your back.

Weaver: NATO

Weaver

Credit: Treyarch

Later this season, Grigori Weaver will venture beyond the Requiem-classified headquarters to face the threat of the undead head-on, in addition to other NATO missions called in Black Ops Cold War and War Zone.

Born in the Soviet Union and raised in the United States, the CIA Secret Headquarters Grigori Weaver straddles both sides of the Cold War division. With this operator skin, based on his original Black Ops incarnation, Weaver’s dedication forces him to return to duty even after his recent loss of his left eye.

Season 4 Battle Pass Weapons

Season 4 introduces five new weapons, but the Battle Pass only includes two as free slots. The other three nail guns, the OT 9 SMG, and the Melee McCare can be unlocked either through a challenge or as an item shop blueprint. The two new Battle Pass guns are:

MG 82: LMG

MG 82 LMG

Credit: Activision

Fully automatic light machine gun. Best-in-class rate of fire with improved aiming speed. Moderate recoil and damage due to increased ammunition capacity.

Get MG 82 for free and use it immediately in Black Ops Cold War and War Zones at Tier 15 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

C58 assault rifle

C58 assault rifle

Credit: Treyarch

Fully automatic assault rifle. High damage and slow rate of fire at close range. The ammunition capacity is low, the bullet speed is fast, and the recoil is reliably controlled.

Get the C58 for free and use it immediately in Black Ops Cold War and War Zones at Tier 31 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

The rest of the Season 4 Battle Pass includes the following benefits:

300 COD points for free players, 1,000 or more COD points for Battle Pass purchasers 30 or more custom weapons Blueprints 30 or more operator skins Dozens of cosmetic accessories 2 Super-level rewards New Emerald Trooper Watch New Twist Reverse Finishing Move Vehicle Skin XP Token 80 Hit 2 Mixtape Black Ops 4 Mixtape The first ever ultra-rare operator skin for Jackal at Tier 100

Jackal super rare skin

Credit: Treyarch

Its very shiny chrome is undoubtedly, but I don’t know what makes it super rare. Iridescent skin features a fascinating pattern of light throughout his suit. A special mission unlocks new special effects, including the brilliance of silver and copper. In other missions, unlock the Manta Ray and Copper Light skin styles.

Finally, as long as two-factor authentication is enabled, you can only give your Battle Pass. The bundle is also a gift. Doing so will give the donor a 2/60 XP Battle Pass Token.

The Battle Pass costs 1,000 COD points and can be earned by completing all 100 tiers. Also, the cost of the Battle Pass bundle, which skips 20 tiers on Xbox and PC and 25 tiers on PlayStation, is 2,400 COD points. Depending on the number of COD points you purchase at one time, it will be about $ 10 for a pass and $ 24 for a pass bundle.

Purchasing a Battle Pass will increase all XP revenue during Season 4 by 10%.

That’s a lot. Battle Pass is both free and paid, with lots of free content such as new maps and modes for all Cold War and War Zone players. Until the Season 4 Reloaded update, it should be enough to keep you busy.

Check out the Season 4 patch notes here.

It’s here when Season 4 goes live.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos