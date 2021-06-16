Windows 11 leaks make big improvements for gamers





Windows 11 leak

Credit: Microsoft

All signs indicate Windows 11 coming out later this month. Microsoft is hosting an event scheduled for June 24th and is betting on the announcement of a new operating system.

Not surprisingly, images and videos from the new OS have already been leaked online. This includes screenshots of the integration of the Xbox and Game Pass apps into Windows 11, which seems to be more streamlined than Windows 10.

As you can see in the image above, the new UI is very clean, with the edges of all windows slightly rounded and the appearance of Windows 10 softened. The taskbar icons are also all centered, rather than hugging the left side of the bar. This isn’t a radical redesign, but it’s clean and smooth.

The image above is an image of the Windows 10 store that looks almost the same as before, but there are rumors that a new app store is under development. Microsoft will reportedly open its app store to third-party commerce apps to avoid the central issue of Epic Games’ proceedings against Apple and its company’s app store, which is reducing Microsoft’s profits. This can be a big problem for games and game developers.

According to The Verges Tom Warren, Microsoft is improving the integration of Xbox into Windows 11. The new Xbox app will be integrated into Windows 11, and Warren will provide quick access to Xbox Game Pass games, the social part of the Xbox network, and the Xbox store. .. The Xbox game bar and Windows game modes all remain the same as Windows 10 in this early leak build.

New Xbox app for Windows 11

Credit: Microsoft

New Xbox experience on Windows 11

Credit: Microsoft

This is important. Currently, there is an integration between Xbox on PC and Windows 10 that includes an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that includes games on both platforms, but that integration remains a bit clunky. A more streamlined experience makes switching between Xbox on, Xbox or mobile devices and Windows 11 PCs much easier and more intuitive.

Windows 11 should also have other game improvements, such as more efficient use of resources and memory. However, this leak does not contain that information. We need to wait for the big event on June 24th to find out more about when Windows 11 should be released to consumers. Don’t be too long now. As someone who enjoys relocating rooms for fun and upgrading my PC as often as possible, I’m ready to upgrade.

Stay tuned for more details on Windows 11 and its gaming features as the public event approaches.

