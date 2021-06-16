Louis Vuitton owners use Google’s AI to boost sales





Google has won a deal to leverage artificial intelligence to enable French Louis Vuitton owners and Christian Dior to offer wealthy customers a personalized experience in online shopping.

The Alphabet Inc. unit will also work with individual brands of luxury goods powerhouse LVMH to enhance demand forecasting and inventory control and help recommend target products to clients, executives from both companies interviewed. It is stated in. Both companies refused to announce the terms and conditions.

The pandemic has accelerated the switch to luxury brand online shopping as consumers have become accustomed to buying high-priced items without seeing or touching them in the store. Provides a smooth, fast online retail experience, ensuring that when the store closes during the worst of the crisis, the right inventory is available in the right place and the right time is important. ..

“The last 18 months have changed,” he said, “the need to leverage data,” said Antonio Belloni, managing director of LVMH. The goal is to make the customer experience “more fluid”.

AI will increasingly touch every part of LVMH’s operations, from product development to the supply chain and employee-customer interactions, the two companies said in a statement.

The Google Cloud partnership will help LVMH “understand consumers better,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “To really get value from your data, you need to link it across all the domains in your organization.”

The contract is valid for at least 5 years and includes training for LVMH staff by Google Cloud. The partnership will initially focus on the top 15 brands of luxury giants before it becomes more widespread throughout the group.

Consultant Bain & Co. The recovery in revenue growth in the personal luxury market in the first quarter was partly due to increased online demand, according to last month’s report. Consultants estimate that the share of web purchases will almost double from 12% in 2019 to 23% last year and will account for 30% of the market by 2025.

Google is working to catch up with its cloud rivals on large operational contracts, touting improvements in efficiency and automation. According to the Synergy Research Group, it ranked fourth in the French cloud market in the first quarter, behind Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS, Microsoft Corp., and France’s OVHCloud. OVHCloud, which boasts an 11% market share in its own country, has announced plans to list on the Paris Stock Exchange this week.

Last year, Google won a major cloud contract with automaker Renault SA to store manufacturing data. Kurian said the web giant has a “very deep commitment” to French companies.

