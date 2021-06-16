Sonos urges big tech regulation and criticizes Apples’ plans to use HomePod to open Siri to third parties





The latest Big Tech Antitrust Hearing is being held today by US lawmakers and is a key party to Sonos’ testimony. While much of the company’s antitrust concerns revolve around Google and Amazon, Sonos’ chief legal officer also pointed out problems with Apple in his testimony.

At the end of the April hearing, I saw Tile, Spotify and others testify to the US Parliamentary Subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust law and consumer rights. Apple and Google lawyers have also joined.

Today’s hearing, entitled “Protecting Competition and Innovation in Home Technology,” includes Sonos sharing concerns and Amazon and Google presenting cases. Apple didn’t send a representative because it wasn’t a central part of the hearing. But that doesn’t mean Sonos didn’t share some concerns about how Apple treats Siri and HomeKit’s business.

Initially, Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus shared the openness of the platform as the key to its success and “experience in a walled garden.”

Our success is largely based on enhancing the idea of ​​an open platform that facilitates consumer choice, rather than the experience of a walled garden. Sonos customers can choose from over 100 streaming services to play on their system, including Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Google’s YouTube Music. You can also choose between the two main voice assistants, Amazons Alexa and Google Assistant. In addition, these services focus on quality and privacy, with a focus on using customer data to improve the experience, rather than aggressive monetization.

Lazarus went on to say, “The battle for the future of smart homes is imminent for us, as Congress can play a very useful role in deciding what the future will look like. We greatly welcome the attention of this committee. “

Sonos says he sees two scenarios about how that future unfolds.

Smart homes have two futures. In the first scenario due to the current trajectory, all smart homes are controlled by one of the few dominant companies, pushing Google, Amazon, or perhaps Apple or Facebook. These giants exert overwhelming control over the direction of innovation and the introduction of new ideas to the market, ultimately replicating the market structure that shows that history impedes innovation and competition. .. Consumer choices are also declining. Consumers will find themselves turning to the siled ecosystem of Google and Amazon with network-backed, self-reinforcing dynamics of domination.

In another scenario, antitrust laws and enforcement levels were revamped to open up competition. The second future is for Sonos and countless other companies to innovate and bring innovative experiences to their customers. Many companies compete based on the benefits of their products and services, and the best ideas come to the top. Consumers will not only be able to choose alternatives to the systems offered by the dominant enterprise, but will also enjoy more options, seamlessly combining and combining their own and other products. We believe Congress has an important role to play in deciding which future we will create. Due to the strong network effect, the technology market can quickly fall. So the time is short.

Sonos emphasizes Amazon and Google as its biggest concerns, but doesn’t exclude Apple. Sonos goes beyond the general concern that Apple dominates the smart home market alongside other tech giants, making Siri available to third parties through a tightly controlled ecosystem, especially the HomePod. He said the method included “interoperability” issues and potential conflicts of interest.

And Google isn’t the only one limiting interoperability. See Apple’s announcement to license Siri to third parties in smart homes. As reported in The Verge, Apple licenses Siri only to companies that use the HomePod as a central hub for connecting to Siri. In this way, Apple conditioned interoperability with Siri for companies that have competitive Apple products side by side with their products.

Sonos also said that the new smart home standard, Matter, does not help level the stadium.

As I understand, standard Matter is basically working on creatures of Google and Apple code. It is not a fair competition or a more creative invention formula. Its formula to further establish a very small number of dominations.

Finally, Sonos’ Lazarus urged US lawmakers to “act immediately.”

We urge Congress to act immediately. Entrepreneurship is at stake, and venture capitalists are reluctant to invest in startups that are too close to the kill zone with dominant platforms, while at the same time investing in companies that could be acquired by these platforms. To do. Gatekeepers are already in control of important sectors of the economy and we are at great risk of expanding their existing monopoly.

There are many other companies that are suffering from anti-competitive behavior with these platforms. However, many are too afraid of retaliation to speak. In raising our voice, we hope to draw attention to the need to support American innovation.

Please consider it.

In particular, the new American Choice and Innovation Act has just been officially announced (formerly the Ending Platform Monopolies Act) and, if passed, could introduce serious regulations on Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook.

