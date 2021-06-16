Help me name “Munikin” NASA fly around the moon





NASA is holding a contest to name mannequins that fly on their next voyage around the moon.

As the agency prepares for the first Artemis unmanned flight test, the appropriate “Munikin” to travel on board the Orion spacecraft to collect data prior to future astronaut-led missions. I need your help to name.

Pay attention to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram every other day starting today and vote for your name. NASA has decided to offer eight options to keep things simple and avoid submitting names like the inevitable Moony McMoonface. We all remember what happened when the British Natural Environment Research Council did not restrict the submission of research vessel names.

The eight names are:

Ace: Abbreviation for Artemis Crew Explorer

Campos: Dedication to Arturo Campos, the key player to bring Apollo 13 home

Delos: According to Greek mythology, the island where Apollo and Artemis were born

Duhart: Dedication to Irene Duhart Long, Chief Medical Officer, Kennedy Space Center

Montgomery: Julius Dedication to Montgomery, the first African-American to work at the Cape Canaveral Space Facility as a technical expert

Rigel: Giant Superstar in Orion

Shackleton: References to craters and famous Antarctic explorers in the Moon’s Antarctic

Wargo: Dedication to Michael Wargo, NASA’s first Chief Exploration Scientist

The winner of each round will compete until the final showdown on June 28th. The official name of Moonikin will be announced on June 29th.

NASA’s anatomical model simulates the human body and is commonly used in emergency rescue, medical education, and research training, unlike the head and torso dummies that high school students practice CPR. Artemis I’s unnamed mannequins are equipped with sensors that help NASA understand how to best protect the human crew since Artemis II.

Previously used in the Orion vibration test, this Moonikin comes with two models of torso (also known as “phantoms”) made of materials that mimic human bones, soft tissues, and organs. Named Zohar and Helga by the Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the Phantom is expected to provide data on radiation levels during missions to the Moon Matroska AstroRad Radiation Experiment (MARE). Supports.

