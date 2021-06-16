Click here for Greenroom, a rival of Spotifys Clubhouse





Greenroom, Spotifys’ live audio app, was officially released today on iOS and Android, making it the first real attempt to create a social media platform. A Clubhouse-like social audio app allows users to host live conversations about sports, music, and culture.

Today’s launch doesn’t include marquee creator announcements or plans for specific events, but instead the company takes the opportunity to encourage people to sign up and understand how to use the app. I will. According to people close to the situation, some of its core features will eventually move to the actual Spotify app, so the team will closely monitor what’s happening in Greenroom.

The app is built on the Locker Room, created by Betty Labs in March and acquired by Spotify. The app focuses only on sports content, so users who are logged on from the beginning must be accustomed to seeing more than just sports talk. This is probably the biggest change. Most of the other notable changes to the app are visual. In addition to Spotify’s green and black color scheme, new logos and fonts have been added. Functionally, it also features native recording, allowing users to save their shows and deliver them as podcasts. (Of course, Spotify owns Anchor, so it’s easy to imagine that the show will eventually be moved natively to the creation software for further editing and publishing.)

This is what it looks like when you create a room. Image: Spotify

Users can sign up with Spotify login, but they don’t need to use the app. The initial sign-up flow also allows users to choose from a wide range of topics, such as music genres and sports teams.

In addition, although the details are sparse, Spotify has announced a creator fund. When users of the app are paid based on room popularity and engagement, close sources say an exclusive deal with the creator is underway and may be announced in the summer. It’s not clear how much money Spotify will spend to lure creators into the app, but interested users can register the details here.

Today, all tech companies seem to be interested in social audio. This wasn’t widespread until March 2020, when the clubhouse was launched. Since then, Twitter has launched Spaces, Facebook has hosted its first Live Rooms, and other companies such as Slack, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Discord have begun building similar products. Spotify may most likely make social audio a real part of the business just because the audio is already full-time. However, getting people to join an app live and spending time with it is a difficult sale, especially competing with all other apps, requiring top-notch programming.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos