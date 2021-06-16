Technology Overlord creates a magazine that only praises Technology Overlord





Just a few of the regular billionaire oligarchs Photo: Justin Sullivan / Philip Faraone (Getty Images)

Modern science and technology innovation has brought us some impressive and significant developments in recent years, yet it is often the wild Blade Runner-like world in which we find ourselves today. .. Thankfully, there are some great publications with journalists who have decided to uncover all aspects of the rapidly changing dystopian overlord-run society … and dystopia among us. Overlord is not happy with that one bit.

We’re Protech, Promarket, ProInnovation, and after reading the description of Future, a new tech publication released this week, they’re also optimists, the nasty bohemians of skinless predictions. It makes it clear that he is not a futuristic person. In the game.

Screenshot: Future (fair use)

So, do the informed optimists in these pro markets have so much skin in this game? Why they happen to be Andreessen Horowitz people, venture capitalists with over $ 16.5 billion in assets, especially in the private healthcare and cryptocurrency industries, among other markets. Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, happens in the tech world, as opposed to what Andreessen does, according to the About Us page (perhaps to explain how good it is to disrupt the voice industry). I’m only trying to publish articles that are optimistic about what I’m doing. Horowitz a16z explained to Axios that he was overly negative in traditional high-tech media.

Given their asset portfolio, they are largely a complete attack where Elon Musk is dedicated to exploiting vulnerabilities in the crypto market, or private healthcare is like the exploitative and maze of Lovecraftian Elder God. Suppose you’re referring to similar coverage as explaining how the rude industry has changed. Size proportions.

You see, I’m not saying that I’m going to beat all VC ventures unnecessarily, but if it’s only the fundraiser who is determined by the algorithm, lacks privacy, and supports an over-wired life. , About all of these * Gestures * will make you feel much better. Culture said.

But what do we know? Unlike Andreessen Horowitz a16z venture capitalists, the rest of us have little skin in financial solvency and patchwork health insurance coverage games.

[via BoingBoing]

Great job, send internet plaster to [email protected]

