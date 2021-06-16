Look inside where Pixels sells Chromebooks





Google store chelsea

Photos courtesy of Google and Paul Warcol

On Wednesday, Google took a peek inside the first retail store to open at 10 am on Thursday in the Chelsea district of New York City.

The store is Google’s first permanent retailer and shows that it aims to create a place where consumers can buy Pixel smartphones, Chromebooks, Nest gadgets, Fitbit wearables and more.

It’s like the Apple Store, but for those who want to buy Google products and get support. Previously, Google created a temporary “pop-up” shop, which is designed to be permanent at its New York headquarters.

Unlike Apple, the company makes little money from hardware products, so it’s a unique decision for Google. More than 80% of Alphabet’s revenue comes from digital advertising, which generated $ 147 billion in revenue last year. However, the store could help Google learn more about what customers want from their hardware, and people say that Google is building its own devices, from thermostats to phones and laptops. It can also be helpful in understanding.

In a briefing with the press earlier this week, Google said it wanted to create a space where consumers could try out all their devices and services in a way that shows how they work together in different places. So, for example, you have a separate room where you can see how the nightsight camera feature on your Pixel smartphone works, and how the Nest Hub SmartScreen works in your bedroom, and you can respond to smart doorbells. Another room shows Google’s Stadia gaming service and how customers start the game on the phone and then continue the game on the big TV.

One area, a 17-foot round glass structure called the Imagination Space, shows some of Google’s latest technological advances. For example, launch a Google Translate experience created with an artist in Tokyo. Customers can whisper a phrase, displaying the text on the screen and whispering the same phrase in 24 different languages.

Google also provides a wide range of support for its consumer products and services. If possible, it will help fix cracks on the Pixel smartphone screen, repair Nest products, and better understand Google accounts and Google software such as Chrome OS and Gmail on the same day. Customers can schedule visits for help. We also sell subscriptions for products such as Stadia.

We will also offer other experiences that may be found in the Apple Store. For example, there are detailed explanations about how-to sessions and products.

The company wants to learn from the store by seeing what consumers want and incorporating it into their products. Demand for face-to-face experiences is rising, and New York City merchants have decided to open a store now due to increased retail traffic.

However, it still provides a safety protocol to protect against Covid. In accordance with state, local and federal guidelines, employees will continue to wear masks, the number of people allowed at one time is limited to start, and there are hand disinfection stations throughout the store.

