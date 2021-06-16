Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part 1 arrives at Switch today





DOOM Eternal’s first DLC is now available on Nintendo Switch. DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One was released on other platforms last year, but given that the Nintendo Switch edition was released much later than the main game, it’s strange that the post-launch DLC is delayed. Not.

Surprisingly, DOOM Eternal can be run on the Nintendo Switch, given how chaotic and beautiful the game looks on other platforms. However, the port company’s panic button said DOOM Eternal was the most difficult transfer to date and would become even more complicated as the team continued to support the game with Bethesda’s DLC packs.

Part 1 of the Ancient Gods DLC is now available on DOOM Eternal’s Nintendo Switch edition. Both sections of this DLC were previously available on other platforms, but Nintendo Switch owners will be able to enjoy them for the first time.

DLC has been popular since it was first launched, but as long as it can withstand the performance of the Nintendo Switch, it should be a great new experience for the game a year ago. The news, announced today at Nintendo Direct, breathes new life into classic shooters on portable platforms.

DOOM Eternal has been very successful so far, and if Bethesda continues to promote it on various platforms, it could continue. So Bethesda hasn’t announced anything yet, but it’s reasonable to assume that a third installment payment for this new soft reboot of DOOM is also underway. That said, there were many options after the Eternal event, which dramatically expanded the story of the universe and added many fundamental new aspects.

DOOM Eternal was a notable title in 2020, but the fact that it’s still relevant today is amazing. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the third DOOM can run on Nintendo Switch. It’s possible that you’re using the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, given how hard the last two pushed. But with Doomguy already rumored to be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it’s not hard to imagine Nintendo trying to bring the next article in its acclaimed series to the platform in some way.

