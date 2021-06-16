2021 E3 Expo reveals “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands,” “Elden Ring,” “Zelda,” and “Metroid”: NPR





Well known as E3, Electronic Entertainment Expo finished the last day of its presentation yesterday. For the first time in 26 years of history, E3 was a fully virtualized event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet major gaming companies haven’t stopped delivering (almost) inspiring news. did.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was one of the first games players glimpsed at this year’s E3. 2K hidden caption

Switch caption 2K

2K

Beginning with the Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live event, viewers first glimpsed developer Gearbox Software’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The trailer opens by blowing a machine gun at a dragon shooting electricity from a dreadlocks warrior. Starring the voices of Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off of the beloved first-person shooter series Borderlands.

George RR Martin is involved in building the world of Elden Ring. Hide FromSoftware captions

Toggle captions FromSoftware

The pre-E3 show on Thursday also included the long-awaited Elden Ring trailer. This is the first title announced at E3 2019. Developed by FromSoftware, this new fantasy game is especially unique because it is directed by legendary Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is famous for his extremely difficult titles. Like the Souls series and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Not only is Miyazaki the director, but George RR Martin, the creator of the Game of Thrones universe, is in charge of building the world. Needless to say, fans are crazy about creating something special with this new dynamic duo.

Major announcements from Ubisoft, Microsoft and Bethesda

E3 started with Ubisoft’s major rebirth, with games such as Rainbow Six Extraction and Far Cry 6 drawing attention from gamers on multiple consoles. The latter 2020 trailer introduced the first look of a bone-cooling performance by Giancarlo Esposito (he really has the knack for playing a villain), but the E3 trailer introduced more characters.

YouTube

But even more surprising is the first time I saw Ubisoft’s new game, Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier, based on James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar. The long-awaited sequel is set for 2022 and 2024. The new game, also coming out in 2022, will be an intriguing addition to the Avatar dynasty, but will it get the same attention as the $ 2.8 billion box office?

Ubisoft wasn’t the only one to actually broadcast. Microsoft and Bethesda have plunged into E3 like the horrifying vampires of the next game, Redfall, a new shooter developed by Arkane Studios. In the open world of the game, up to 4 players can play together. It looks hellish, violent, eerie and fun, and is admired on social media for its diverse group of heroes.

According to the trailer, the two companies also revealed a game that is said to be “25 years in production.” Scheduled for release in 2022, Starfield seems to be a beautiful combination of Star Wars and Skyrim, a vast world, characters, and a space RPG with mystery. Unfortunately, if you’re a PlayStation stubborn, you can’t check it. Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media last year means that most future Bethesda games (including the Redfall mentioned above) will be Xbox and PC-only.

So, in addition to titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Replaced, and Twelve Minutes, Xbox and PC players have a lot of fun. And not just the Xbox, comics and movie fans are looking forward to the new Guardians of the Galaxy game, which will be available on all major consoles in the fall of 2021.

Monday’s E3 was much muted compared to the previous day. This included an update surrounding the new Resident Evil Village DLC, a 45-minute Verizon 5G ad, and a fairly benign indie showcase. And impatient indie fans already knew that the developer’s team Cherry wouldn’t announce their next game, Hollow Knight: Silksong, but the indie showcase without a piece of new information from Australian developers. It was still difficult to see them coming and going.

Nintendo confirms Zelda: the breath of the wild sequel

The show ended with much excitement. In the showcase on Tuesday, Nintendo announced a new trailer for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which covered the news fans have been waiting for since June 2019. From the exciting new weapons and abilities of the Breath of the Wild Trailer, new enemies, and incredibly beautiful Hyrule views, it has everything a player might want. Perhaps Nintendo plans to reveal the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, which does a better job of performing the Breath of the Wild than the current Switch.

YouTube

Nintendo often fails by ignoring the popular series (Hello Animal Crossing), but with the new Metroid Dread broadcast and confirmation of progress with Metroid Prime 4, fans of the series are Finally you can see the faint light of hope. The new 2D Metroid game looks as challenging and tense as it was released almost 20 years ago. I’m thinking about 2D Metroid games recently released for Game Boy Advance, such as Metroid Fusion and Metroid Zero Mission. I grew them up and played, and I felt destined to see Nintendo unveil something brand new. When thinking about these games, think about what a great blueprint for 2D games is, and how this new game (with an exciting new trailer) wants to continue paving the way for platformers. I will.

Nintendo also announced the arrival of new Wario Wear, Super Monkey Ball, and Mario Party.

E3 is still considered an important trade fair for the industry, but its support has declined over the last two years. Even Sony, one of the largest AAA studios, hasn’t appeared in E3 and has instead opted for its own game showcase, the State of Play.

Still, this year’s show contained a lot of information. Some were major and some were not. Both the Xbox and PlayStation have a notable monopoly next year or so, and Nintendo has piled up new details about some of its beloved series. Although the number of participants is decreasing, fans are looking forward to the next development announcement and would like to increase the content from their favorite creators.

Keller Gordon is a columnist for Join The Game. Find him on Twitter: @kelbot_

