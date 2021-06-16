Google’s first retail store opens this week





After years of pop-up experiments, Google finally set foot in the actual retail waters at its first store under an office in the Chelsea district of New York City. It focuses primarily on Google’s own hardware products such as Pixel smartphones, Nest smart home gadgets, Fitbits and a variety of other devices. There are also third-party accessories and Google-branded swags such as hats and T-shirts.

Google has characterized this as the first store, but in a phone call with the press yesterday, it didn’t even say when, where, or if another store could open. Probably one, but that’s not certain. The retail space here is a relatively small way for Google to enter the physical store, not a big flashy gateway to competition with the Apple Store. Microsoft closed all retail stores in July last year during a pandemic.

The Google Store is designed more like a showroom (or brand activation experience) than a retail space intended to move many items. Stools and chairs are scattered throughout the main space, and some rooms are what Google calls sandboxes with a product-specific experience. In one room, a customer uses a Nest hub to go through a small skit that answers the deliveryman’s door and has a tactile sensation on the sofa to simulate a door knock. In the room of the Pixel smartphone, we will introduce the low-light photography function.

Google Store Aesthetics is a more homely Apple store with less disinfectant. It is filled with not only a lot of light, but also a lot of warm wood tones. Google emphasized how to work with local artists to design cork and wooden furniture. We are also proud to have received a platinum rating from Leeds for our environmental design. For example, many furniture and flooring are made from recycled materials.

Outside the store, there is a diorama box featuring various Google products. There is a Stadia room for games, another room for displaying Google’s living room products, and more. Google has also built a circular glass booth filled with exhibits that showcase its technology, starting with Google Translate.

Google says it will provide on-site repairs for Pixel smartphones and product support for all hardware devices. Itll provides software support only for consumer products, not enterprise users.

It will open on June 17th at 10 am (Eastern Time). You can see more photos from the space below.

