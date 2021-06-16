Microsoft Game Changer • Eurogamer.net





It’s no exaggeration to say that the stars have been tuned by Microsoft to offer the stunning E32021 showcase and provided by Xbox and Bethesda. The company had already firmly established the Game Pass as a service that offered unbeatable value, but surprisingly, the show did the impressive job of making subscriptions look almost essential. And in the process, Xbox comprehensively withdrew the argument that its lineup was lacking, while addressing the cross-generational controversy that made Microsoft feel uncommitted. I went one step further. The concept of providing games that match the strengths of the new wave of console and PC hardware. This had everything-and perhaps it actually offered too much and sacrificed some of the games shown.

That’s what we’re talking about in the latest Digital Foundry Direct. Here, I myself share some thoughts on how John Linnemann and Alex Battalia picked highlights from the Xbox team’s 90-minute presentation and Microsoft chose to pack 30 games relatively. I am. A short presentation and how successful it was. Start the show by sharing your thoughts on Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5. It’s a game that is essentially cross-generation, yet fully capable of running modern console and PC hardware.

The content displayed has a huge amount of digests, but the headings are clear enough-in Playground’s latest open world, unprecedented levels of detail, down to the individual needles of each cactus, at the Crysis level. Jungle Density (Complete with Fresh) Mint Volume Lighting) and Scale at Both Short and Long Distances-There are some really great Vista shots with amazing draw distances. The car rendering is of the expected quality and includes ray tracing with hardware acceleration. However, it is only for the Forza Vista section outside of Gameplay. We are impressed enough to analyze this in a little more detail and will return to it in future coverage.

DF Direct is full 4K, discussing the Xbox / Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, with Rich Leadbetter, John Linneman, and Alex Battaglia doing this #content.

For those who are interested in a particular segment, here are some timecodes for you:

00:00 Introduction 00:45 Forza Horizon 506: 26 Halo Infinite16: 06 STALKER 222: 44 Microsoft Flight Simulator 27:34 Starfield35: 34 Replaced39: 36 E3 Trailerfication / The’Conveyor Belt of Games ’42:30 Psychonauts 243: 43 Redfall / A Plague Tale Requiem 47:09 RT49:00 Doom Eternal Next Generation Upgrade Summary + Conclusion

Also, I started seeing more Halo Infinite … or were we? As with the E3 tradition, much of what we saw was “in the engine.” That is, I don’t know if this is running in real time, pre-rendered, or in real time. Some kind of hardware was doing that. This is fine for early development games (if not perfectly ideal), but for big event titles just a few months after their release, this is a bit of a concern. However, as discussed above, there is a sense from the media that many of the issues people have raised regarding gameplay last year have been addressed. But from a personal point of view, this was an event to fulfill a promise, a contract, and Microsoft didn’t do it. [UPDATE: The Halo Infinite video below, uploaded some time after the showcase, looks to show real-time footage.]

What they did was to reveal how clever the acquisition of Bethesda was to achieve different levels of success. It started with Starfield’s first “in-game” release, due out later next year, and was certainly an eye candy from a technical point of view. What we saw looked like a proper generation leap in the Bethesda Game Studios title, where Creation Engine 2 doesn’t look like its predecessor. This seemed like a clean break, as opposed to repeated upgrades to the engine since the transition from Gamebryo to the Creation Engine. Asset quality, shading quality, promising signs of ray tracing, more realistic “people rendering”, and intriguing bullying into the upcoming gaming world … I can’t wait to see more of this. ..

As an “in-game” trailer, it’s rarely seen in Starfield’s public release, but the technology looks like a big leap beyond the iterations of previous generation creation engines.

The release of Stalker 2’s generous proportions also suggested that it wanted a state-of-the-art experience-enhanced by the subsequent release of an ultra-high PC spec that recommends an 8-core CPU and GTX 1080 Ti for a 1080p60 experience with a console. Instead (even Series X) is clearly targeting 30fps. Announced as the title of Unreal Engine 4, it still looked seriously bespoke-ray tracing, in addition to great artwork, beautiful world rendering, advanced character (and hair) rendering. It looked like shadows and reflections. We still don’t know how much what we see will translate into a real gameplay experience, but this is a game we can’t wait to see.

There were many presentations that seemed to be running on high-end PCs. Or, because it was flagged as running “inside the engine,” developers can afford to flag the Xbox series in particular when displaying what they want to see. X has seen very promising one of the most demanding games to date, which seems to work pretty well on the Xbox console as an enhancement to the trailer footage in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We spend a lot of time on this game on PC and can imagine how we can scale aspects of graphics-its temporal antialiasing system is a sub-native framebuffer for beginners. Does the incredible job of upscaling to full 4K. However, the current DX11 version of Flight Sim has a very annoying CPU stutter that seems to be linked to the details of the streaming world. I only had a glimpse of how the Series X would run this game, but if this issue is resolved or mitigated in the console, the optimization will also be rolled back to the PC, which will be a win-win. Simply put, the point of this is that it’s a true next-generation experience that you can’t wait to see on your Microsoft home machine, and you don’t have to wait too long to see it.

This is Microsoft Flight Simulator running on Xbox Series X-and it looks beautiful.

Another highlight that was only mentioned at the conference was Doom Eternal’s Xbox Series / PS5 upgrade. This allows you to experience raytraced reflections at 4K or give non-RT low resolution presentations at 120Hz. instead of. id Software knows that it spends a lot of time and resources investigating ray tracing (and new wave features in common consoles), so big things are expected here (more extended). The PC RTX trailer is just as impressive). Also interesting is the published spec in 120Hz mode, which shows that the Series X offers 1800p for the PS5 at 1584p. This would be interesting to test completely. Dynamic resolution scaling is expected to work well on both systems.

When there was one complaint to level at an event, trailer “conveyor belts” were often presented one after another to emphasize that much was coming to the Game Pass. It seemed intriguing at times, but I came across it as a random image that I often came across as disjointed and confusing. On the one hand, the value of the Game Pass has been overwhelmed, but on the other hand, the lack of even the basic explanations tends to blur a great game a bit.

Microsoft is following up on this event further, but I can’t help but wonder if the narration (by Nintendo Direct) helped maintain engagement and give these titles a little more context. As it is, some of these games really needed some really compelling visuals to break through. Ascent already looks great and Psychonauts 2 is a slam dunk, but what really caught our eye was Replaced-a game that looks like a combination of 2D sprite aesthetics and 3D backgrounds, probably voxels. Use to calculate two.

I was able to see Halo Infinite’s impressive multiplayer, but with a trailer in the engine. However, this video looks like real time.

Anyway, it’s a very exciting show from Microsoft, with lots of technical highlights and the feeling that there’s still a lot in the back pocket of the company-Forza Motorsport, The Elder Scrolls 6, Perfect Dark, Avowed, Hellblade 2 , Fable, Everwild are just a few of the titles we know, but they weren’t featured in this lineup. The show ended with the release of Arkane Austin’s new game, Redfall. A brilliant prey maker, this is a proven studio that has provided a unique experience, but the context-free CG trailer tells us what’s really special about what looks like a co-op shooter. I didn’t tell you much. What is Redfall in essence, and what makes it specifically an Arkane game? That’s what we wanted to know, but we didn’t stay wise-all of which made the weird and stunning Outer Worlds 2 trailer even more cheerful. So far, there’s nothing to show the game, so what we got was a CG trailer that didn’t show exactly anything and taught it in clear words. It was a real moment to realize the shortcomings of these events.

And what about the Xbox Mini Refrigerator? Cleverly reworking the original Series X form factor public trailer to showcase the launch of this most unlikely hardware was another great touch. Do I need a console mini fridge in my life? Absolutely not. Am I interested in what it is now? definitely.

