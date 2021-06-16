Apple is struggling to make healthcare its greatest legacy





CEO Tim Cook said the company’s greatest contribution to humanity is health. So far, several Apple initiatives aimed at significantly disrupting the healthcare sector are gaining momentum, according to those familiar with them and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. .. I’m having a hard time.

According to people familiar with planning and documentation, Apple envisions bold medical plans and offers the doctors and unique primary care medical services that Apple employs. To test it and other bold healthcare ideas, we took over the employee clinic and built a team of numerous clinicians, engineers, product designers and more.

Most of these little-known ambitions today are stalled as Apple shifts the focus of its health unit to those familiar with it. According to people familiar with the strategy, they sell devices, especially the Apple Watch.

Those familiar with it say that new primary care services haven’t started yet. Digital health apps, launched quietly this year, struggle to keep users interested, says people familiar with the documentation in the apps and journals. According to people familiar with concerns and documentation, some employees asked the company about the integrity of health data from the company’s clinic used to support product development.

An Apple spokeswoman said data integrity is the basis of all of the company’s innovations. He mentioned the work of the health team, saying the company is still in the early stages of the health care job and is adding new technologies such as: Heart rate notifications Products like the Apple Watch improve your health. He said the data collected by Apple’s devices will enable new research that could improve care.

“Many of the claims in this report are based on incomplete, outdated and inaccurate information,” said a spokesman.

Looking for new markets where technology can improve efficiency and outcomes and drive sales growth, the technology sector sees healthcare as an untapped opportunity.

Corporate Amazon.com

A partnership that attracts attention with other companies to reduce medical costs. Today, Amazon has a new initiative to launch plans to sell prescription virtual care in 50 states.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple has quadrupled its R & D budget to $ 20 billion annually. In addition to smartwatches, the company has also released wireless headphones and new services. We have also invested heavily in health, autonomous driving, augmented reality, and all technically complex high stakes areas. This means that game-changing products are years ahead or may never come.

Apple can study the market for years before devising its own products, and may end up working extensively on new projects and technologies that aren’t on the market.

One of its most ambitious health care ideas was a plan to provide primary care medical care devised in 2016, according to those familiar with the documentation and its plans. Apple’s team, first released in 2015, months to understand how the vast amount of health and wellness data collected from smartwatch users can be used to improve health care. I have been working on it. Spent.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, who oversees the health team, encouraged employees to think big. According to people familiar with his ideas, Apple needs to confuse the care models he called “363” and “breakfix” in the United States. ..

Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer for 2020.

Photo: Apple / Associated Press

The team decided that one of the best ways to achieve that vision was to provide their own medical services. Those familiar with planning will use the data generated by Apple devices for Apple. He said it would be linked to virtual and face-to-face care provided by doctors. According to these people and documents, Apple not only provides primary care, but also continuous health monitoring as part of a subscription-based personalized health program.

According to the document, if Apple can prove that the combination of device sensors, software and services can improve people’s health and reduce costs, the company can franchise its model to healthcare systems and other countries.

First, Apple chose to test the service with its employees. Apple has acquired an employee clinic near its headquarters run by a startup and turned it into a testbed for a new medical service, people familiar with the change said. In 2017 he hired Dr. Sumbul Desai from Stanford University, codenamed Casper, according to people familiar with the plan.

Efforts continue today, but Apple is struggling to move Casper beyond the preliminary stages, people familiar with its operations say.

In particular, Dr. Desai’s unit provides important feedback that culture is potentially problematic for units focused on products and services related to personal health, according to people familiar with culture and documentation. Discourage. I’ve seen multiple withdrawals by employees who say they can. According to data-savvy documents and people, some employees use inaccurate or unplanned internal data about clinic performance, that is, data recently used to support the deployment of new digital health apps. I’m waiting. Expressed concern that it was edited in.

According to those familiar with this document and the issues, these issues have been repeatedly expressed to Cook and Williams.

An Apple spokesman said such criticisms were inaccurate.

June 7, Dr. Sumbul Desai, Cupertino, CA.

Photo: AppleHandout / Shutterstock

Employees interested in culture pointed out the 2019 meeting where mid-career managers asked about data, according to people familiar with meetings and documentation. According to people and documents, Dr. Desai answered angry and some attendees concluded that important questions were not welcomed. The manager left Apple a few weeks later, and the episode contributed to her departure, the document shows.

An Apple spokesman said Dr. Desai was talking about the importance of data integrity at meetings. “The problem was thoroughly investigated and the allegations could not be substantiated,” said a spokesman. Apple declined to comment on employee turnover.

A spokeswoman said the company is proud of Dr. Desai’s work and she has been instrumental in much of her health care work.

Williams and Dr. Desai did not respond to requests for comment, and Apple refused to make them available.

In addition to overseeing a clinic known as AC Wellness, Dr. Desai’s team deals with regulatory affairs, leads collaborative research, and provides clinical expertise on Apple’s other health products.

A recent initiative by Dr. Desai’s team of digital health apps called Health Habit, tested by California-based Apple employees, suffered from low engagement about six months before the app was released. I’m out. is.

We suggest connecting people and clinicians through HealthHabit chat and encourage them to set health challenges such as “exercise more this week.” People with a history of high blood pressure can send a sphygmomanometer to weigh and contact a health coach who can advise on healthier habits.

The screenshot shows Apple’s Health Habit app.

Photo: Apple

As of May, half of the people who downloaded it haven’t registered, and many who have registered have low engagement, according to people familiar with the documentation and apps.

Some say that the data that supports the app’s hypertension program raises new concerns among employees about the integrity of internal data and analytics.

During the presentation to all Apple Health employees in March, Williams praised the clinic’s results in treating hypertension and pointed them out as evidence to support the potential of the Health Habit app, according to people who saw the presentation. .. did. He suggested that if the app succeeds, the company may have broader ambitions for the app.

At the meeting, Williams presented data showing that 91% of patients in Apple’s clinic with more severe stage 2 hypertension had a healthier stage or improved successfully, according to a document reviewed by the journal. Did. Success, according to those who attended the conference and documents.

Rival companies that offer hypertension apps have shown low success rates. Hello Heart Inc. reported that 23% of stage 2 patients saw a significant improvement in blood pressure in 6 weeks. Livongo claimed that one-third of patients with stage 1 or higher hypertension increased or improved to the normal range in 6 weeks. According to the document, Williams’ data did not include a time frame.

An Apple spokesman said other companies are analyzing hypertension data differently, and the data Williams quoted at the meeting is for internal pilots, not products.

