Watch Euro 2020 on Roku: How to Stream Games on Your Device





Finally, after a year’s delay, the Euro2020 football tournament is here. Needless to say, football fans around the world are in football paradise. If you are one of them and own a Roku streaming device, you can enjoy international games for a month.

Whether you’re lucky enough to have your local free broadcaster broadcast the match or you have to pay for the service, Roku is generally a reliable midfield dynamo for getting Euro2020 live streams. However, despite being one of the most popular streaming devices on the market, it is not 100% compatible with Euro 2020 broadcasters. Therefore, read on to see if using Roku for Euro2020 is an option.

What is Roku?

Simply put, Roku is a streaming device that allows you to watch Internet content such as movies, music, and sports on your TV. Roku gives you easy access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, as well as a variety of free and premium live TV channels.

Roku devices are used by many because of their versatility and flexibility. Unless you already have one, you’ll have to pay for your Roku device. This can cost $ 30, hundreds, or even thousands of dollars.

Keep in mind, however, that having Roku doesn’t give you automatic access to the championship. In addition, you need to have access to the channels that host the Euro 2020 tournaments. This may incur additional charges depending on where you live.

(Image credit: Future) Euro 2020 in Roku, USA and UK

Now, watching Euro 2020 at Roku is not the best choice for everyone. However, there are some different situations that can be an attractive option.

When you connect your Roku device to your TV, streaming Euro 2020 is as easy as signing up for a streaming service that shows you one of the channels broadcasting the tournament.

ESPN and ABC in the US (or Sling TV and Fubo TV for cord cutters) and BBC and ITV in the UK. All of these services have easy-to-use and installable apps on Roku.

How to use Roku on Euro2020

To start watching Euro 2020 on Roku, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, sign up for a streaming service that displays your tournament (in the UK and US above) and have your login details handy.

Use the search function to find your streaming service[チャンネルの追加]Select an option to install the app on your device. Go to the app and follow the prompts to sign in with your credentials.

Then just search for the match you want to watch and pray to the whimsical football gods that the team has won.

(Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer / Getty Images) Euro 2020 in Roku around the world

One of Roku’s main drawbacks is its incompatibility with streaming apps around the world. Our research found that none of the Euro2020 broadcasters in countries such as Italy, France, Germany, Australia, Spain, Canada and India have a related Roku app.

It’s unfortunately narrow compared to trying to get Euro 2020 on the Fire Stick.

Get Euro 2020 on Roku using VPN

If you’re crazy about watching the European Championships on Roku, but don’t have a handy app, or if you’re abroad with Roku and just want to see regular domestic coverage, you can consider another option. ..

A VPN is a service that allows a user to connect to the Internet through a remote private server, hiding the user’s actual location and encrypting the network connection. VPNs serve a variety of purposes and are a necessity for online privacy. Very effectively, you can trick Roku into thinking that you are in another country. For example, a country that has an app that displays games (for example, Euro 2020 at the BBC in the UK).

Currently, the VPN of our choice is ExpressVPN. Just check all the boxes. It’s fast, overwhelming server choices, cumbersome to use, and can unblock almost any streaming service in progress … convenient for accessing geographically restricted streams is.

But still, things are not easy. Roku does not natively support VPN, so you need to install a VPN on your router to be able to connect to it via Roku. Obviously this is not the case if you are somewhere in the hotel. Visit the ExpressVPN website for more information with our step-by-step guide (with excellent live chat support 24/7) and, if necessary, cancel your subscription and get a full refund within 30 days. You can receive it.

