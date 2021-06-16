GTA Online will be shut down later this year on PS3 and Xbox 360





Rockstar Games has announced that the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, the online multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V, will be inaccessible from December 16, 2021. Shark Cash Cards, which unlock GTA Online in-game currency, will no longer be available for purchase on these consoles after September 15, 2021.

The company said in a press release that shutting down GTA Online on these consoles would not affect access or progress to Grand Theft Auto V story mode. You simply won’t be able to go online in the game.

In addition, GTA Online Website Statistics Tracking will be discontinued on December 16, 2021. Web statistics tracking for some studios on other PS3 and Xbox 360 games with integrated social clubs, such as Max Payne 3 and La Noir, will be shut down early. September 16, 2021.

This demonstrates the popularity of GTA Online and the large installation base of both PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles, so to speak, Rockstar Games has been lit for a long time. These consoles had their first release of Grand Theft Auto V almost eight years ago, and their long-awaited online open-world multiplayer mode debuted a month after its launch. Overall, this service spans the entire console generation.

Since then, it will be re-released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, on PC in 2015, and on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles on November 11, 2021. With the latest hardware, GTA Online is endless. But after almost eight years of service on an outdated and hard-to-purchase console, it’s time to unplug.

