Windows 11 may be approaching: all the tips Microsoft has dropped so far





We still don’t know what a major redesign of Windows 10 will look like, but we’ve heard some rumors.

Microsoft

Microsoft may have just released the latest version of the Windows 10 operating system, the May 2021 Windows 10 update (also known as version 21H1), but a major new release is underway. On June 24th, Microsoft unveiled “Next Generation Windows” at a virtual event, promising the possibility of making major changes to its long-standing operating system and renaming Windows 11.

At the Microsoft Build Developers Conference on May 25, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft plans to “one of the most important Windows updates in the last decade” with 1.3 billion operating systems. We have confirmed rumors about a major redesign of our users. 2021. And on Sunday, Microsoft quietly announced that it would end support for Windows 10 in 2025, fueling rumors that a new redesign could be called Windows 11.

Here’s what we know about the next major Windows 10 update, including potential release dates, new features, leaks, and whether it’s actually called Windows 11. This story will be updated as more details become available.

What new features will the Windows redesign include?

The update, codenamed Sun Valley, adds a redesigned Start Menu, Action Center, File Explorer, Taskbar, and a more modern look and new features, according to a Windows Central report. May be done. The first leaked image posted on the Chinese site Baiduand, picked up by The Verge, shows a more Mac-like interface with a new Start menu, home screen, and startup sound.

Another factor: Microsoft said the Windows 10 XOS designed for dual-screen devices such as the Surface Duo and Surface Neo will not actually be released. Instead, Microsoft plans to incorporate some of its technology into other parts of Windows and its products, according to a May blog post.

According to a Windows Central report, some feature updates are based on the same experience as Windows 10X, but may have been customized for the desktop.

The redesign of Windows 10 could make more changes to the taskbar. This recently added the “News and Interests” feature.

Microsoft When will Microsoft release the next version of Windows?

You may know when a major Windows update will arrive at Microsoft’s Windows 10 event on June 24th. CNET’s sister site ZDNet previously reported that it was targeting the second half of this year, but Windows Central reported arriving before and after the holidays season.

Microsoft said no more information could be shared at this time.

Is the new update called Windows 11?

With the release of Windows 10 in 2015, Microsoft has made it clear that this will be the “last version of Windows.” Therefore, it seems unlikely that it will be called Windows 11. However, Microsoft has officially announced that it will end support, so it seems likely that there will be a move (or other Monica) to Windows 10 and Windows 11 in 2025. Nadella called it the “next generation of Windows” in his keynote at Microsoft Build.

The Verge also noted that the event invitation included a logo and shadow, such as number 11, and that the event took place at 11:00 am, which is uncommon at Seattle-based Microsoft. did.

Not surprisingly, it won’t be known until Microsoft officially announces an update.

For more information, the latest Windows 10 May 2021 update, the best Windows 10 hidden features we’ve found, and everything you need to know about the six simple security changes that every Windows 10 user needs to make. Please check.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 10: Try these hidden features now

2:51

