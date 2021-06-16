Spotify Announces Live Audio App and Clubhouse Rival Spotify Greenroom – TechCrunch





In March, Spotify announced that it would accelerate its entry into the live audio market by acquiring the company behind the sports-focused audio app Locker Room. Today, the company has successfully launched Spotify Greenroom, a new mobile app that allows Spotify users around the world to join or host live audio rooms and optionally turn those conversations into podcasts. We are also announcing the Creator Fund, which will help bring more content to new apps in the future.

The Spotify Greenroom app itself is based on the existing Locker Room code. In fact, according to Spotify, current Locker Room users can see that app updates start today with a rebranded and redesigned Greenroom experience.

Where the Locker Room used a white and reddish-orange color scheme, the new Greenroom app is very similar to the Spotify derivative, which uses the same color palette, fonts, and icons.

To join the new app, Spotify users sign in with their current Spotify account information. Next, we’ll talk about onboarding experiences designed to connect them with their interests.

For the time being, the process of finding an audio program to listen to depends primarily on the users participating in the in-app group. This is very similar to how a locker room is run, where users find and follow their favorite sports teams. However, Greenroom’s group is now more popular because it’s not just about sports.

Over time, Spotify says Greenroom plans to leverage Spotify’s personalization technology to successfully connect users to the content they want to hear. For example, if a podcaster you’re already following on Spotify is published on Spotify Greenroom, you can send a notification to your users. Alternatively, you can use your understanding of what kind of podcast or music you are listening to to make targeted recommendations. However, these are long-term plans.

When it comes to Spotify Greenroom feature sets, it’s almost as good as other live audio products such as Clubhouse, Twitter (Spaces) and Facebook (Live Audio Rooms). Room speakers appear as rounded profile icons at the top of the screen, and listeners appear as small icons at the bottom. It has mute options, moderate controls, and the ability to bring listeners to stage during a live audio session. The room can accommodate up to 1,000 people, and Spotify hopes to increase that number later.

Listeners can also effectively praise the speaker by giving it a “jewel” in the app. This is a feature also provided by the locker room. The number of gems earned by the speaker will be displayed next to the profile image during the session. So far, there is no monetary value associated with gems, but this seems to be the obvious next step, as Greenroom today does not offer any form of monetization.

Keep in mind that there are some important differentiators between live audio apps similar to Spotify Greenroom. As a starting point, it provides a live text chat feature that can be turned on or off whenever the host chooses. The host can also request an audio file after wrapping a live audio session. You can edit this file to turn it into a podcast episode.

Perhaps most importantly, the live audio session was recorded by Spotify itself. According to the company, this is for moderation. If a user reports something in the Greenroom audio room, Spotify can go back and investigate the problem and decide what action to take. This is an area where clubhouses struggle because users can encounter real-time toxicity and abuse within the app, including nasty areas such as racism and misogyny. Recently, the clubhouse also said hate speech that many rooms had to be closed due to anti-Semitism.

According to Spotify, Spotify Greenroom moderation is handled by the existing content moderation team. Of course, we still don’t know how quickly Spotify can respond to user launches or shut down a live audio room that violates its Code of Conduct.

While the app released today focuses on user-generated live audio content, Spotify has bigger plans for Greenroom. The company plans to announce programmed content later this summer, in parallel with the launch of other new features. This includes programming related to music, culture and entertainment, in addition to the sports content known in the locker room.

The company also said it will market Spotify Greenroom to artists through the Spotify for Artists channel, hoping to seed the app with more music-focused content. We’ve also confirmed that there will be more monetization options for creators in the future, but at this point we’re not talking about what it will look like.

In addition, Spotify today announced the Spotify Creator Fund. This fund helps US audio creators monetize their work. However, the company refused to share details on this aspect, such as the size of the funds, the amount the creators received, the time frame for distribution, selection criteria, and other factors. Instead, we’re just providing a sign-up form for anyone who wants to know more about this opportunity in the future. Therefore, if there are so many options at the moment, it can be difficult for creators to weigh the options.

Spotify Greenroom is available today on both iOS and Android in 135 markets around the world. However, this is not Spotify’s own global footprint available on the 178 markets. Also, for the time being, it will be available in English only, but we plan to expand it in the future.

