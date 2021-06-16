Laugh everything you want, but’a stranger than paradise





Chaos reigned at Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase. This literally applies to the announcement of the Stranger of Paradise-Final Fantasy Origins. What would have been a glorious welcome to the Japanese division of the publisher, the new title in the Final Fantasy series developed by the reputed Team Ninja, fell like a balloon.

Don’t worry about complicated titles. It could only be thought of as a “chaos” game spewed out by the protagonist, who looks like the most normcore of any FINAL FANTASY game to date. Memes got into a fuss when fans were confused by what the fresh hell Final Fantasy creative producer and character designer Tetsuya Nomura had unleashed. What were they thinking?

To insult the injury, a trial demo of the game was launched for the PS5 shortly after the announcement, but players noticed that it was “damaged” and unplayable. Still, I was surprisingly happy to be back after Square Enix was able to fix the demo for all the ridicule that would make me laugh.

Sure, the voice is still terrible, the protagonist Jack looks like Devil May Cry’s Nero stumbled upon the wrong game, and this is like the Final Fantasy game, not to mention the NES original it should be based on. I can’t see. But throwing those concerns on one side, this is, well, a solid and accessible take to the Dark Souls formula with chaotic energies.

If the trailer hasn’t used you as a clue yet, your mission is to kill chaos. You cross the dark Gothic environment and cut down monsters on your way. These include the familiar Final Fantasy staples, such as a fire-breathing bomb that gradually grows in size before self-destructing.

Jack’s incredibly modern basic wake-up FINAL FANTASY origin is also suddenly easily overlooked when he realizes he can find and equip a variety of other outfits. In addition to wielding his big heavy sword, you can also find other weapons like magic maces and spears. These are associated with different occupations, but certain outfits provide better statistics for a particular job. You can easily switch between the two jobs at any time with the tap of a button.

But in the end, the Stranger of Paradise is best when it doesn’t try to focus on the sparse link to Final Fantasy, but rather the soul-like twist it brings to the table. Will be. Not surprisingly, Team Ninja came up with ideas from Nioh, from how to unlock new movements with different weapon types to the Break system. You can defeat your enemies by weakening them, but wearing a break gauge keeps you open to the brutal instant finisher from Jack, like the killing of crystallized glory from Doom. I will. This is also an important way to recharge the magic meter needed to carry out more powerful attacks.

Stranger of Paradise – FINAL FANTASY Origin.Credit: Square Enix

Of course, if you can destroy the enemy, the enemy can also destroy you. If there are too many hits, Jack can get completely caught in the ground and get a more devastating blow. However, “Soul Shield” plays an active part here. This is a game-specific parry version, but similar to Devil May Cry’s Royal Guard in that it has a relatively wider window than the exact frame execution required for parry in Dark Souls. It parries powerful physical and magical attacks and not only allows you to rush into the follow-up counter, but also reduces breaks and replenishes magic meters.

Since I’m used to button layouts (who thought it was a good idea to hold down the DualSense touchpad and map “interactions”?), I’m sure I understand these mechanisms. It was difficult. It’s not as unforgivable as the enemies you face in Souls games, but with two AI-controlled companions, you can easily hack and slash most enemies.

However, it was the last encounter with Chaos himself (or the man who became Chaos), a challenge that took quite a few attempts, and the brilliance of the soul shield and break mechanics that provided the same tight rhythm as Sekirobos. Really grateful fight, and the same uplifting feeling as when you won. Tone is still a chaotic issue throughout the store, but contrary to all possibilities, I’m really excited about the Stranger of Paradise. Chaos certainly reigns.

