WhatsApp: Let’s take a look at 5 features that may be released soon





WhatsApp is working on many features for both Android and iOS. The company recently confirmed that it has expanded its ability to hide messages and also added a “show once” option. It is also expected to add calling functionality to the web version of WhatsApp. Will Cathcart, the company’s head, recently revealed that multi-device support will soon be available on the platform. Read below to learn more about future WhatsApp features.

Disappearing mode

WhatsApp already provides a disappearing message feature and we are currently planning to extend this feature. In an interview with WaBetaInfo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that WhatsApp will introduce a hidden mode. This allows you to enable hiding of messages in all chat threads.

Currently, you need to manually turn on the hide feature (per chat). When enabled, messages can be deleted after a set amount of time. The company does not provide details on whether users will get the timer option in the new hidden mode.

Display function once

Zuckerberg also confirmed that WhatsApp plans to add View Once functionality. This allows users to share media that can only be viewed once, such as photos and videos. This is similar to Instagram’s disappearing photo and video features. So if you send a photo to someone, it will disappear from the chat when the recipient sees the photo. This feature is not turned on by default.

Support for multiple devices

WhatsApp has been testing support for multiple devices for months, and it has finally confirmed that it will arrive soon. Support will be in public beta “within next month or two months,” according to a WaBetaInfo report. Facebook’s CEO also confirmed that multi-device capabilities do not compromise the end-to-end encryption that messaging apps provide for personal chat.

Upon receiving this feature, you will be able to log in to your WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time. When the same account logs in to another device, it will automatically log out from the first device according to previous reports. Users can now log in to their WhatsApp account on one device.

Missed group call

WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature that allows you to join group calls that you may have missed. Simply put, if someone invites you to a group call and you can’t join at that point, you’ll be given the option to join later if the call hasn’t ended. The same feature was previously discovered in beta. Android in October 2020 and whatsApp is currently being tested for iOS users.

Read WhatsApp later

Finally, according to a recent report by WaBetaInfo, Facebook-owned companies are also working on a “read later” feature. This feature replaces the existing archive chat feature and does not bring archive chat back to the top of the messaging app.

Currently, when you archive a chat on WhatsApp, the app hides the chat in the archive section and does not show it at the top of all chats. However, when a new message arrives, the archived chat will automatically pop up at the top of the screen. With the new Read Later feature, WhatsApp wants to eliminate these interruptions.

