Features of Android 12, such as quick taps and the new privacy dashboard, include:





Android 12 has a lot of tricks, including a brand new design.

James Martin / CNET

Android 12, the next operating system to power Android phones and tablets, is beginning to take its final form. With the release of the second public beta in early June, Google has added new privacy features. These features were announced as part of the update, but weren’t found in early test builds.

For example, a new privacy dashboard is available on Android 12 to see which apps are accessing your personal data every minute. It also includes a new system alert to notify you that the app is using your phone’s microphone and camera, and controls to immediately revoke access. If you have a compatible phone and are willing to take the risk of the beta, you can download and install Android 12.

Make more use of technology

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with CNET’s HowTo newsletter.

Android 12 has a lot of brilliant new features that you can’t wait to start testing. For example, the notifications and quick settings panel has a new look and is a welcome change. Pixel owners will first test a new custom color feature that uses wallpaper colors to change the color of the entire smartphone system. It looks very fun.

These features are on top of what you already know in the developer beta. Again, if you have a phone that has Android 12 available, you can install Android 12 now. However, keep in mind that the beta preview has a lot of bugs and random issues. If you decide to take the plunge, be prepared to feel annoyed. Here are six features we can’t wait to use and you’ll love them too.

Brett Pearce / CNET New tool for monitoring privacy

Google has actually stepped up its privacy efforts on Android 12 to catch up with the features the iPhone has gained in iOS 14 and let it pass in several ways. There’s a new privacy dashboard that makes it easy to see which apps are accessing which personal data and how often. Then, if you find an app doing something you don’t need, you can revoke access.

To find a new dashboard, open the Settings app and[プライバシー]>[プライバシーダッシュボード]Go to. There you will see a graph detailing the privacy categories accessed in the last 24 hours. You can instruct your phone to include system and third-party apps in your chart by tapping the menu button in the upper right corner. Tap a category such as Camera, then view a timeline detailing when the app accessed the camera, how long, and whether it ran in the background.

The new Privacy Dashboard makes it easy to see what data you accessed and when.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET Warning when app is using camera or microphone

When you launch and run Android 12, a new indicator has been added to the top menu bar to indicate that the app is accessing your camera or microphone, and you can swipe down when it appears. Show the Quick Settings panel at the top of the screen and turn off access. The indicator shows where the battery percentage is usually seen.

After updating your phone or tablet, you can add two new tiles to the quick settings pane to turn off system-wide access to your camera or microphone with a tap.

Android 12 microphone and camera controls.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Custom color theme for Pixel smartphones

If you have a Pixel smartphone, you’ll be one of the first users to access Android 12’s new color palette features and redesigned widgets. This means that every time you set a new wallpaper image, Android will choose the main color and adjust the color of the rest of your phone’s system.

Colors are used in notification shades, lock screens, volume controls, and redesigned widgets. You don’t have to do anything other than change the wallpaper. In my test, it took about 30 seconds for the colors to switch.

Android 12 has been completely redesigned with a new look.

Google new double tap gestures to get things done

Apple’s iPhone has a great feature that allows you to tap the back of your phone a set number of times to trigger a selected action. Google seems to be trying to use the idea by adding a new double tap gesture.

With Pixel 5[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]>[クイックタップ]Go to and turn on new features. When enabled, a list of actions that can be triggered is displayed. This list currently consists of taking screenshots, playing and pausing media, viewing recent apps, opening notification shades, launching the Google Assistant, or opening selected apps.

When viewing the Quick Tap Settings panel, you can test the soft or hard taps needed to trigger a tap. Upon successful activation, you will see a small notification at the bottom of the screen.

Mobile phones like Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 will benefit from Android 12’s one-handed mode.

The large screen of the Lexy Savvides / CNET phone is easy to use with one hand

Over the past few years, the reachability feature of the iPhone has made it easy to use a large screen phone with one hand. Android 12 has a new one-handed mode feature that does the same thing.[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]>[片手モード]Go to to turn it on and slide the switch to the on position.

To use it, swipe down on the bar at the bottom of your smartphone screen. Doing so pulls the interface down to the center of the display and keeps everything at the top of the screen within reach.

Interface changes are approaching.

Minor changes in the appearance of screenshot notifications by Jason Cipriani / CNET

This is a minor change and will definitely be expanded in future updates. The appearance of the notification panel is very subtle. If you are using the light theme, the notification shade will have a blue tint and the app icon will be more noticeable. This gives a glimpse of a new approach to the interface that is expected to be more common in future releases.

Media control is no longer an issue for all apps.

All screenshots from the Jason Cipriani / CNET Media app don’t have to take over control

Instead of making the Quick Settings Media Control Panel available to all apps that play audio or video, Android 12 has an option to turn off individual apps. For example, if you want the shade in the Quick Settings panel to control Spotify playback, but you don’t want YouTube to occupy space, you can turn it off on YouTube.

[設定]>[音とバイブレーション]>[メディア]Open and turn off all apps you want to ban.

There are still more …

There’s definitely more to be discovered and discovered on Android 12 as Google continues to release updates and approaches the final version. Like us, this post will always be updated. There’s a lot of excitement and I can’t wait to check everything. Until then, be sure to bookmark this page and check it often. In the meantime, check out Android 11’s favorite features. And if you insist, this is how you now install Android 12 Public Beta.

Currently playing: Watch this: Google turns Android 12 into a TV remote

1:32

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos