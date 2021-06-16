The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring offers the same thrill except for the wings





Porsche said it best describes the 2022 911 GT3 Touring. A high-performance athlete who doesn’t show off his talent and loves understatement is described by a German carmaker. So basically here’s a hardcore, truck-ready road-going version of the Porsche 911 that doesn’t have the huge rear wing of the GT3.Sounds good

Porsche also offered a touring package from the outbound model, which will return this year as a free package to the powerful and powerful 2022 911 GT3. However, the touring model automatically deploys a rear spoiler that can be manually lifted and deployed using the infotainment screen instead of the huge rear wing supported by the beautiful swan’s neck tower on the back. Will be done.

And that’s not all. The 2022 911 GT3 Touring Package includes an exterior silver trim, a body-colored front end, a GT3 Touring Badge, and a silver exhaust tip that can be ordered in black. Inside, the 911 GT3 Touring has black leather on the steering wheel, gear selector, center console, armrests, and door handles.

There is also a partial cowhide interior, a black roof liner, a center console, dashboard and a brushed black aluminum trim on the door entry guard. The touring model is available for all optional equipment in the 911 GT3, including front axle lift systems, LED headlights with Porsche dynamic light systems, ceramic brakes and chrono packages.

Apart from them, the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is basically the same hardcore sports car. A naturally aspirated 4.0-liter horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder spins to an astonishing 9000 rpm, producing 502 horsepower and 346 lb-foot torque. The engine is the same as that found on the 911 GT3 Cup racing car with six separate throttle bodies and a dry sump lubrication system.

The engine has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that powers the rear wheels, but a 6-speed manual is optional (unless you live in California). With the PDK Dual Clutch Automatic, the 911 GT3 soars to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. The maximum speeds are 197 mph (dual clutch automatic) and 199 mph (manual), respectively.

Below that, the touring model still has unequal length control arm suspension and adaptive dampers. The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring can be ordered today at the same base price of $ 162,350 as the standard GT3. However, the first delivery in the United States will not arrive until early next year.

