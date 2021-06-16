Facebook’s AI reverse engineering model used to generate deepfake





Some experts have expressed concern that machine learning tools can be used to create deepfake or media that captures people into existing video, photo, or audio files and replaces them with portraits of others. .. The fear is that these fakes may be used to do things that shake opinions during elections or to involve innocent people in crime. Deepfake has already been abused to produce pornographic material for actors and trick major energy producers.

While much of the discussion about deepfake focuses on social media, pornography, and scams, keep in mind that deepfake poses a threat to the manipulated video and the people depicted in its circle of trust. As a result, deepfake poses an existential threat to businesses, especially in industries that rely on digital media for important decisions. Earlier this year, the FBI warned that deepfake is a serious new threat targeting businesses.

To address this challenge, Facebook today is working with researchers at Michigan State University (MSU) to reverse engineer the system used to capture and create AI-generated images. Announced to develop a method to detect deepfake that depends on it. Although this approach has not been used in production on Facebook, the company claims that it supports deepfake detection and tracking in real-world settings where deepfake itself is the only information detector. doing.

A new way to detect deepfake

Current methods of identifying deepfake focus on distinguishing between real and fake images and determining if the image was generated by the AI ​​model seen during training. For example, Microsoft recently announced a solution to fight deepfake with Video Authenticator. This is a tool that can analyze still images and videos to provide a confidence score that the media has not been artificially manipulated. In addition, Facebook’s Deepfake Detection Challenge winners, which ended in June last year, created a system that can detect distorted videos with up to 82% accuracy.

But Facebook argues that the debate needs to go one step further to solve the deepfake problem. Reverse engineering is not a new concept in machine learning. With current techniques, you can reach the model by looking at the input and output data, or by looking at hardware information such as CPU and memory usage. However, these techniques rely on existing knowledge of the model itself, limiting its applicability in the absence of such information.

In contrast, the Facebook and MSU approaches start with attribution and work to discover the properties of the model used to generate deepfake. By generalizing image attribution and tracking similarities between patterns in a collection of deepfake, we infer more information about the generative model used to create deepfake, and a series of images is a single source. You can determine if it originated from.

How to use

The system begins by performing deepfake images through what researchers call the American Forces Network (FEN). This network extracts details about the fingerprint left by the model that generated the fingerprint. These fingerprints are unique patterns left in the deepfake and can be used to identify the generative model from which the deepfake originated.

Researchers used a variety of constraints to estimate fingerprints based on the characteristics of deepfake fingerprints found in the wild. They used these constraints to generate a fingerprint dataset and tapped it to train the model and detect fingerprints they had never seen before.

Facebook and MSU state that the system can estimate both the network architecture of the algorithm used to create deepfake and the training loss function that evaluates how the algorithm models training data. It also reveals the features or measurable data that can be used to analyze the model used to create the deepfake.

To test this approach, MSU’s research team has put together a fake image dataset containing 100,000 composite images generated from 100 published models. Some open source projects have already released fake images, in which case the team randomly selected 1,000 deepfake from the dataset. In the absence of fake images available, the researchers ran the code to generate 1,000 images.

Researchers have found that their approach is significantly better than chance and competes with state-of-the-art methods for the detection and attribution of deepfake. In addition, different deepfake have been uploaded to different platforms, but they say they can all be applied to detect collaborative disinformation attacks originating from the same source.

Importantly, the term deepfake is often associated with exchanging someone’s face with their identity for new media, whereas in the way we describe it, any fake Reverse engineering of the scene is possible. In particular, Facebook AI researcher Tal Hassner told VentureBeat in an email that it could help detect fake text in images. Beyond the detection of malicious attack faces and other methods, our work helps improve AI methods designed to generate images. Investigate unlimited volatility in model design in the same way that hardware camera designers improve their cameras. However, unlike the camera world, generative models are new and as they become more popular, you will need to develop tools to study and improve them.

Oncoming threat

According to Sentinel, the number of online deepfake has increased from 14,678 to 145,227 since 2019, an increase of about 900% over the previous year. Meanwhile, Forrester Research estimates in October 2019 that the cost of deepfake scams will be $ 250 million by the end of 2020. But companies are almost unprepared. In a survey conducted by data authentication startup Attestiv, less than 30% of executives said they had taken steps to mitigate fallout from deepfake attacks.

Deepfake can continue to be a challenge, especially as media generation technology continues to improve. Earlier this year, actor Tom Cruise’s deepfake footage posted on an unidentified TikTok account was played 11 million times on the app and millions more on other platforms. According to Vice, when I scanned some of the best published deepfake detection tools, deepfake evaded the discovery.

Still, more and more commercial and open source efforts are promised to mitigate the threat of deepfake, at least temporarily. Based in Amsterdam, Sensity offers a range of surveillance products aimed at classifying deepfake uploaded to social media, video hosting platforms and disinformation networks. Dessa proposes ways to improve deepfake detectors trained on manipulated video datasets. Jigsaw, Google’s internal technology incubator, has also released a large visual deepfake corpus that has been incorporated into a benchmark freely available to researchers for the development of synthetic video detection systems.

Facebook and MSU open source datasets, code, and trained models used to create systems to facilitate research in various domains such as deepfake detection, image attribution, and generative model reverse engineering. I am planning to do it. Deepfake is easier to create and harder to detect. Hasner needs to be aware that businesses as well as individuals need to be aware that not only are malicious deepfake detected, but methods are being developed to make it difficult for malicious individuals to spread them. .. Our method provides new capabilities for detecting coordinated attacks and identifying the origin of malicious deepfake. In other words, this is a new forensic tool for anyone who wants to keep us safe online.

