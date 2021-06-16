Halo Infinite release date, trailer, gameplay, and everything we know





343 Industries’ long-awaited Halo Infinite has undergone difficult development and will be available later this year.

Halo Infinite was announced in 2018, along with a trailer for the movie that fans saw the sci-fi shooter for the first time. The game is reported to be “the beginning of Halo’s next decade,” and will be a whole new experience for longtime fans and new players.

Throughout its development process, and as well as its many delays, there has been much talk about which platforms the game will be available on, what it contains, and when you can play it.

Here’s everything we know about Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite Release Date, Platform, Price

Halo Infinite. Credit: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite will be available during the 2021 vacation and has not yet received a specific date.

It will be available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One with the Xbox Game Pass on the first day of release.

Currently, the price of the game has not been confirmed and pre-orders are not yet available.

Halo Infinite Releases Trailer

The E3 2018 announcement trailer gave fans a glimpse into the setting of a new planet for Infinite’s campaign, while at the same time teasing other mysteries and showing off the Master Chief’s ship. The trailer ended with a team overlooking the vast environment and halo ring.

Halo Infinite Campaign and Gameplay Premier Trailer

In the Halo Infinite campaign, the Master Chief returns with a balance of human destiny to confront Banished, the most ruthless enemy he has ever faced in Halo Wars 2.

The video shows the chief crashed on an unknown planet. The planet quickly became apparent to be the first open world in the franchise and comes with a map to explore and track its purpose.

Halo Infinite also includes many new gadgets, weapons, and abilities available, including grappling hooks used to propel towards enemies.

According to Microsoft, gameplay footage is captured in real time and represents the experience on the Xbox Series X running at 60 FPS and up to 4K resolution.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Reveal and Game Modes

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is free to play separately from the campaign and runs at 120 FPS on the Xbox Series X.

Multiplayer has two modes, including Arena Mode, 4-Player Squad, Arena Shooter Experience, and Big Team Battle, a sandbox-style mode with endless combat potential.

In multiplayer, you can also create your own Spartan with a complete and extensible customization system.

Looking further into the gameplay, we’ve also changed the way equipment and large weapons work, and added a new vehicle called the Razorback. This allows you to move large equipment such as turrets and mode targets.

Players also have equipment inventory for power-ups and storage of available items, and access to a multiplayer battle pass that never expires.

Halo Infinite cross-play and cross-progression

Halo Infinite. Credit: 343 Industries

Microsoft has confirmed that it will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when Halo Infinite is released later this year.

If you own Halo Infinite on your PC, you can play with your friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

This also means that multiplayer customization and progress will follow players on all platforms.

