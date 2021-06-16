Senua Saga: Helblade 2 Xbox Game Showcase: Extended on Thursday





Ninja Theory has confirmed that tomorrow’s Xbox Showcase will showcase “behind-the-scenes updates” at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Xbox will host another game showcase tomorrow. This leads to the obvious question of what exactly to display, which has not yet been revealed in the E3 presentation. Host Parris Lilly has already seen chats with Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare and more so you know who is talking about what.

Double Fine talks about Psychonauts 2, which has clearly reached its release date, Obsidian talks about The Outer Worlds 2, and Rare talks about Jack Sparrow’s expansion at Sea of ​​Thieves or Perfect Dark. From the photo.

As for Ninja theory, it’s all about Senua’s Saga: Helblade II. As stated in the developer’s official Twitter account, “Tomorrow, keep an eye out for behind-the-scenes updates on the development of Senuas Saga: Hellblade 2.”

Senuas Saga: Stay tuned for the latest behind-the-scenes information on the development of Hellblade II tomorrow.

Thursday, June 17th 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST https: //t.co/7wNnrFkg3s

— Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) June 16, 2021

It’s been a while since Hellblade 2 last contacted me. This game is a very nice trailer created using Unreal Engine 5 and was first announced at The Game Awards 2019. Senua against the Viking.

Related: More people need to talk about Atomic Heart, one of the most exciting upcoming games on Xbox

Beyond that, when Ninja theory took the stage, we could learn more about Senuas Saga tomorrow.

Besides Hellblade 2, the only other project at Ninja Theory is Project: Mara. This was the codename given to a photorealistic game that was set up entirely in one apartment. The last time I heard about Project: Mara was during a developer update earlier this year, so it’s interesting to see if there’s anything new that the game can share.

Meanwhile, ID @ Xbox hosts a huge free demo event where you can play up to 40 indie games completely free of charge. Or at least part of it. After all, these are just demos, but many of these games are already available on Xbox.

Next: New Devil May Cry game released in China, no plans to launch in the West

Genshin Impact Dawn Winery looks great with this Minecraft fan creation

About the author Sean Murray (4009 articles published)

In fact, Sean, a group of six hamsters maneuvering a human-shaped robot, is from Toronto, Canada. A hamster who was passionate about games from an early age, if he didn’t like playing and writing about video games, he probably would now dominate the world. Hamster earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Waterloo and used it to convince the great editors of The Gamer that he could actually write “gud werds.” A very sophisticated spell checker program installed on the robot’s central processing unit.

Other works by Sean Murray

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos