Choosing an iOS 15 update can mean a major change in iOS 16





One of the benefits of the iPhone is that you can get iOS updates for over 5 years. But when it comes to updating iOS 15, Apple is offering iPhone owners two options for the first time.

You can choose to upgrade to iOS 15 or leave iOS 14 instead and get security updates. It’s a bit weird option, and Macworld has a theory about it …

Background

Apple has long guaranteed that iOS updates will work on older phones. For iOS 15, as with iOS 14, additional iPhone models are not excluded. If your phone can run iOS 13, you can update to iOS 14. This year, iOS 15 will be available on all models that can run iOS 14.

This means that iOS 15 will be available for models released by 2015.

iPhone 6s / 6s Plus 2015 iPhone SE 2016 iPhone 7/7 Plus 2016 iPhone 8/8 Plus 2017 iPhone X 2017 iPhone XS / XS Max 2018 iPhone XR 2018 iPhone 11 2019 iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max 2019 iPhone SE (2nd generation) 2020 iPhone 12/12 mini 2020 iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max 2020

The combination of support for older models and automatic update prompts means that most iPhone owners will update.

iOS 15 updates new choices

But this year, for some reason, Apple offers two options.

On iOS, you can now choose between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as the most complete set of latest features and security updates is released. Or, continue with iOS 14 and get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.

That’s a bit strange, and Macworld’s Jason Snell offers some theories for making decisions. First, not all major updates are popular in iOS 7 poster children.

I don’t know if I will buy it. So yes, some people hated it, at least at first. But iOS 15 doesn’t look radically different, so why make changes in 2021 in response to the 2013 issue?

His second theory makes much more sense to me.

I also have to wonder if this move is probably a precursor to an upcoming iOS update, perhaps iOS 16, breaking compatibility with a bunch of older devices. […]

By building a second update path to iOS, Apple is visibly committed to another update track for iOS. Next time Apple will mark a number of devices as incompatible with future updates, and there’s no doubt that pre-iPhone X models will soon come, but they’ll be on the update track to continue to get major security updates. You will be able to park your device.

Apple has revolutionized iPhone and iPad hardware in recent years. Perhaps you are ultimately planning to do the same for your software? Especially on the iPad side, there is something that many people are looking for. If so, it’s not surprising that dramatic improvements in iOS and iPad OS functionality can’t be performed on older devices.

Apple doesn’t want to put the owners of older devices in the same position that many Android users left behind insecure devices a few years later. Individual feature and security upgrade paths solve that problem.

Do you think he is right? Share your thoughts in the comments.

