Nintendo sets the stage for the Game Boy Advance Renaissance





After years of dreamy dreams, Nintendo has finally realized the direct event that fans have always dreamed of. The company was able to overcome historically exaggerated expectations and provided an impressive E32021 presentation that saved the otherwise weak show. From Metroid to Wario, Nintendo felt to have mandated some of its fans’ highest expectations over the years. The Nintendo show went well when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 wasn’t even the biggest topic when everything was told.

What surprised me most about the presentation was that I was immersed in a very special kind of nostalgia. It’s a show for Game Boy Advance fans, and it sets the stage for a long-deferred Renaissance for classic handhelds.

Advanced era

For many Nintendo fans, Game Boy Advance has been a criminally underrated system for years. Portable was launched in 2001 and had an incredibly powerful game library. It was a time when Nintendo and other developers helped show off some of the most respected hidden gems and show that portable games aren’t a gimmick.

Fans love the memories of the Game Boy Advance era, but Nintendo has chosen to save its library for years. Currently, there aren’t many GBA games available on Nintendo Switch … in fact, none at all. The system includes NES and SNES games, but Nintendo rarely gives GBA the same respect as the oldest system.

Sudden change

It changed instantly during a great direct presentation on Tuesday. The impact of portable is throughout the 40 minute show. By the end of 2021, players will have a proper sequel to Metroid Fusion, a traditional Warioware game, and a remaster of the first two Advanced Wars titles. This was a custom-built show for gamers who had just missed the SNES era and were further raised by GBA. Twitter user Woney for Nothing jokingly tweeted about the fan’s reaction to the show: Under 25: D +. “

This is a nostalgic brand of hardware that Nintendo hasn’t touched yet, which is why it’s so exciting. The return to the GBA era opens the door to a complete list of revival that has felt like a dream for the last decade. Suddenly, it’s not easy to think that you’ll get a remaster of a game like The Legend of Zelda Minish Cap, or one day a continuation of the Golden Sun series. Perhaps the localized Mother 3 is also a reality (OK, don’t be too disappointed here).

Hopeful moment

This is a hopeful moment for fans who were afraid that the prolific era of portable game design would be lost over time. As the company moved away from handheld games and incorporated into its console strategy, it felt like there wasn’t enough space left for a dedicated portable experience designed for small screens. After all, why create a whole new 2D Metroid game when players can experience a complete console experience like Metroid Prime 4 on the go? Games like Metroid Dread and Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp show that there is still gas left in the tank of the Handheld Classic.

Whether Nintendo will continue to revisit the Game Boy Advance era may depend on how well these titles sell this holiday season. For Warioware: Together! The flop, which may indicate that players have a shallower nostalgia of the era that is better offered in GBA classic style releases. But if such a title manages to save Nintendo’s weak 2021, you may eventually see the GBA treated the same as the SNES.

