Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Hands-on Review: Latest Chips, Low Prices





Finally, after waiting months, another smartwatch with a built-in Qualcomms Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip is the Mobvoi TicWatch E3. Mobvoi has dominated the market for Snapdragon Wear 4100 watches. This is to make the only other watch, the TicWatch Pro 3, available for purchase. However, this time the watch is much cheaper.

You can buy the TicWatch E3 for only $ 200. This is less than many smartwatches with the old Snapdragon Wear 3100. Is the TicWatch E3 the latest and greatest smartwatch bargain you’ve ever seen?

It works like a winner

Why should I care about the Snapdragon Wear 4100? It’s simple and eliminates two of Wear OS’s nasty problems: slow and short battery life. It’s significantly more responsive than a smartwatch with the Snapdragon Wear 3100. It glides through the tiles, scrolls through the list and quickly displays notifications without hesitation. Even the previously long setup process is much faster than before.

Andy Vauxhall / Digital Trends

The TicWatch E3 runs Wear OS version 2.26 and the H MR2 is installed on my review model, so swipes and taps to navigate the menu and it works the other way around. There are no rotating crowns or bezels here, all controlled by your fingers on the screen. By default, the Mobvois menu system is a 4×4 display grid of scrollable icons instead of the standard scrollable list, but you can change it as needed. Using the Mobvoi view made it a little easier to find what you needed, but you missed the recently used app at the top of the list.

Mobvoi installs its own host of health and fitness apps. All of these apps require you to sign up and log in to use them. Most fitness-related apps duplicate the functionality provided by Google Fit, and both its annoying SPo2 and heart rate sensor apps require you to log in first. You can skip the process, but the clock warns you that you may lose data if you do not sign up for the Mobvois service.

Andy Vauxhall / Digital Trends

How is the battery life? Some Snapdragon Wear 3100 smartwatches struggle to make it the day before it needs to be recharged, and only a few last deep on the second day. With the TicWatch E3 turned off overnight, one 40-minute GPS-tracked workout takes about two business days before it needs to be recharged. This is when all-day heart rate monitoring is active and the time is always displayed on the always-on screen. Not bad. If you don’t track your workout, it will last a bit longer. Convenient essential mode activates when the battery is almost completely drained, allowing you to check the time.

With the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 1GB of RAM, the TicWatch E3 is fast, responsive, reliable and easy to use. That’s all that $ 200 technology should give you, but it was unusual for many Wear OS smartwatches until the introduction of the Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Not enough style

The Snapdragon Wear 4100 makes the TicWatch E3 feel like a truly modern smartwatch, surpassing everything except the more expensive siblings in the Wear OS supremacy battle. How can Mobvoi charge $ 200 for such a watch? The answer lies in the design and the materials used. Because the internal organs are state-of-the-art, but the appearance is certainly not.

This is neither an ugly smartwatch nor an unpleasant smartwatch. Its just bland, plasticity. It’s unacceptable to spend more than $ 400, but $ 200 is more understandable and living with it depends on how important your style is. The TicWatch E3 looks different from the TicWatch E2 and has a chunky square lug that attaches a quick release 22mm strap to a simple round plastic case.

There are two buttons on the side set at the 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock positions, which have a nicely damped action. The top opens the app menu and the bottom button defaults to the Mobvois TicExercise app, but you can change it in the settings. The E3 is just under 13mm thick and has a screen size of 1.3 inches, but with a fair amount of bezel on the edges.

The screen is bright and colorful, the 2.5D glass makes swiping comfortable, but the huge bezel is distracting. All are durable and IP68 compliant, so you can wear them while swimming. If you want to jazz up the look, you can easily change the strap. Mobvoi sells a more colorful version, but any strap of the right size will fit.

Andy Vauxhall / Digital Trend Andy Vauxhall / Digital Trend Andy Vauxhall / Digital Trend

This is the problem. I don’t feel anything on the TicWatch E3. It’s neither desirable nor hatred, it’s just on my wrist. There is no pain in the cuffs and the straps do not sweat. However, when combined with great performance, this may be all you need to know to buy, but it doesn’t help everyone. Smartwatches with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 dominate, and models such as the Diesel On Fadelite and Skagen Falster 3 are much more attractive and made of better materials than the E3.

How was it to live with you?

I’ve been wearing the TicWatch E3 for 4 days, which isn’t enough for a complete review, but enough time to establish this is a very good smartwatch. I was impressed with the reliability of notifications, the smoothness of the software, and the overall comfort of the wrist watch over other Wear OS smartwatches.

It has all the technologies I need, including NFC for Google Pay, SPo2 blood oxygen sensor, heart rate sensor, speaker / microphone, GPS, and decent battery life. However, charging was slow, it took nearly two hours for the watch to fully charge, and it had to be charged once before. The software freezes once, but forcing a reboot resolves the issue and hasn’t returned yet.

Andy Vauxhall / Digital Trend Andy Vauxhall / Digital Trend Andy Vauxhall / Digital Trend

I haven’t compared the accuracy with other wearables yet, but during some workouts and the general daily movements it’s already tracking, it seems to be in line with what I expect. is. The design doesn’t break new ground, but the TicWatch E3 works very well for everything else at a reasonable price and is highly desirable as it includes the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip.

I asked Mobvoi about plans for future updates to the new Google / Samsung Wear software platform, but at the time of writing, there was no answer. Despite the value of E3, this can affect whether it is a necessity. Without updates, the user interface can be very old and quickly felt. Update when Mobvoi responds.

Price and stock status

The Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 will be available for purchase from June 16th for $ 200, or £ 200, from Mobvois’ own online store or Amazon.

Editor’s recommendations

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos