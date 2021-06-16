Facebook unveils new tools for group admins, including auto-moderate aid – TechCrunch





Facebook today introduced a new toolset aimed at helping Facebook group admins better handle their online communities and keep conversations off track. One of the more interesting new tools is the ability to use machine learning to alert administrators to unhealthy conversations that may occur within a group. Second, it allows admins to slow down the pace of heated conversations by limiting the frequency with which group members can post.

Facebook groups are an important reason why people continue to use social networks today. Today, Facebook says, there are “tens of millions” of groups managed by more than 70 million active administrators and moderators around the world.

For years, the company has been working to deploy better tools for these group owners, often overwhelmed by the administrative responsibilities associated with running large online communities. As a result, many administrators give up their jobs and try to run groups in a somewhat unmanaged state. As a result, it is a hotbed of false information, spam, and misuse.

Facebook sought to address this issue last fall by deploying a new Group Policy to crack down on groups with no active admins. Of course, the company’s preference is to keep the group running and growing by facilitating the running of the group.

That’s where today’s new feature set comes in.

A new dashboard, called the Admin Home, centralizes management tools, settings, and features in one place and offers “Professional Tips” to suggest other useful tools to meet the needs of your group.

With another new admin assist feature, admins can automatically limit comments in a group by setting criteria that allow them to more aggressively restrict comments and posts, rather than having them go back and delete them after the fact. You will be able to manage it. Discussions are underway and members are invested in conversations.

For example, admins can now restrict posts if they haven’t had a Facebook account for a long time, or if they recently violated group rules. Administrators can also automatically reject posts that contain certain promotional content (probably MLM links! Hooray!) And automatically share feedback with the author of the post as to why those posts are not allowed. ..

Administrators can also use the preset criteria suggested by Facebook to help limit spam and manage contention.

One notable update is a new moderated alert type called “Conflict Alerts”. According to Facebook, this feature is currently being tested and will notify admins when there is a potentially controversial or unhealthy conversation within the group. This allows administrators to quickly take actions such as turning off comments, limiting who can comment, and deleting posts. Otherwise, you need to approach the situation.

Facebook explains that conflict alerts utilize machine learning. The company’s machine learning model examines multiple signals, such as reply time and comment volume, to determine if user engagement is causing negative interaction.

It’s like an auto-extension of the keyword alerting feature that many admins are already using to look for specific topics that lead to controversial conversations.

This new related feature also allows administrators to limit how often a particular member can comment or add comments to posts selected by the administrator.

When enabled, members can leave one comment every 5 minutes. The idea here is that having users pause and consider their words in a fierce debate can lead to more civilized conversations. I’ve seen this concept in place on other social networks as well. For example, Twitter gives you the opportunity to re-edit your post by reading the article before retweet or flagging potentially harmful replies.

However, Facebook has embraced a great deal of involvement in the platform, even if it doesn’t lead to positive interactions and experiences. Although small, this particular feature acknowledges that building a healthy online community means that people may not be able to immediately react and comment on the first thoughts that come to mind. I am.

In addition, Facebook is testing tools that allow administrators to temporarily limit activity from specific group members.

When used, admins can share the number of posts per day (1-9 posts) that a particular member can share and how long the limit will take effect (12 hours, 24 hours, 3 days, every 7 times). ) Can be determined. Day, 14th, or 28th). The administrator can also determine the number of comments per hour that a particular member can share (1-30 comments, in increments of 5 comments) and how long the limit will take effect (12 hours, 24 hours, every 3). I can do it. Day, 7, 14, or 28 days).

In line with these same policies to build a healthier community, the new member overview feature allows admins to get an overview of each member’s activity in the group, postings and comments, deleting posts, and muting counts. Can be confirmed. ..

Facebook doesn’t say how admins will use this new tool, but by having admins use a detailed summary to remove malicious people who constantly confuse the debate. You can imagine doing occasional member-based cleanups. They can also use it to find and promote regulatory contributors, perhaps without violating the role of moderator.

Administrators can tag group rules in the comments section, ban certain post types (such as votes and events), send appeals to Facebook, and make decisions related to group violations in the event of an error. You can also reconfirm.

Of particular interest is the previously announced revival of chat, albeit a bit buried in many other news stories.

Facebook suddenly removed the chat feature in 2019, which was presumed to be due to spam. (According to Facebook, this was the product infrastructure.) As before, chats can be attended by up to 250 people, including active members and those who opt in to chat notifications. When this limit is reached, other members will not be able to join that particular chat room until an existing active participant ends the chat or opts out of the notification.

Members of the Facebook group can now start, search, and join chats with other users in the Facebook group instead of using Messenger. Administrators and moderators can also have their own chat.

In particular, this change is seen in growth from messaging-based social networks such as the new unicorn IRL (valued at $ 1.17 billion) and in other messaging apps such as Telegram, Signal and other alternatives. It follows growth. Social network.

In addition to this large set of new features, Facebook has also made changes to some existing features based on administrator feedback.

We are currently testing fixed comments and have introduced a new “Administrator Announcement” post type that notifies group members of important news (if notifications for that group have been received).

In addition, administrators can share feedback when they decline a group member.

The changes will be rolled out to Facebook groups around the world in the coming weeks.

