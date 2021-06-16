Ultra-thin films will one day be available for reading glasses-ScienceDaily





Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have revolutionized night vision by developing new technologies that allow people to see clearly in the dark.

The first thin film of this kind, described in a new article published in Advanced Photonics, is ultra-compact and may one day work with standard glass.

Researchers say that new prototype technology based on nanoscale crystals can be used not only for defense, but also for safer driving at night and returning home after dark.

The team also says that the work of police and security guards who regularly use night vision equipment will be easier and safer, reducing chronic neck injuries caused by current bulk night vision equipment.

“We made the invisible visible,” said Principal Researcher Dr. Rossio Camacho Morales.

“Our technology can convert infrared rays, which are normally invisible to the human eye, into images that are clearly visible even from a distance.

“We have created a very thin film of nanometer-scale crystals that are hundreds of times larger than human hair. It can be applied directly to eyeglasses and acts as a filter in the darkness of the night. You can see it inside. “”

This technology is extremely lightweight, inexpensive and easy to mass produce, making it available to everyday users.

Today, high-end infrared imaging technology requires cryogenic freezing to function and is expensive to manufacture. This new technology works at room temperature.

Dragomir Neshev, director of the ARC Center for Excellence in Transformative Meta-Optical Systems (TMOS) and professor of physics at ANU, said the new technology manipulated light in new ways using meta-surfaces or thin films. ..

“It’s the first time in the world that infrared light has been converted to visible images on an ultra-thin screen,” says Professor Neshev.

“We know that this is a truly exciting development and will change the landscape of night vision forever.”

The new technology was developed by an international team of researchers from TMOS, ANU, Nottingham Trent University, UNSW, and European partners.

Mosen Ramani, leader of the Advanced Optics and Photonics Laboratory at the Faculty of Science and Technology at Nottingham Trent University, led the development of nanoscale crystalline films.

“Previously we showed the potential of individual nanoscale crystals, but to take advantage of them in our daily lives, we had to overcome the major challenge of arranging the crystals in an array,” he said. It was.

“This is the first proof-of-concept experiment, but we are actively working to further advance the technology.”

Story source:

Materials provided by the Australian National University. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos