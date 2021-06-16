How to Find, Manage, and Listen to Apple Podcasts Subscriptions





Apple’s podcast subscriptions behave significantly differently than all other Apple subscription services. Here’s what you need to know and how to get the most out of your service:

If you’ve been an Apple user for a long time, you can’t be a stranger to the idea of ​​a subscription. So while the idea of ​​a new podcast subscription may seem simple, it’s still different from all other Apple subscription services.

From Apple TV + to Apple Music to Apple Arcade, every other one pays for access to everything available. The price may vary depending on whether you purchased the eligible iPhone or chose the Family Sharing Package.

But overall, it’s a monthly fee, and that’s it.

Podcasting is the idea of ​​choosing to subscribe to individual podcasts rather than getting an overall podcast subscription. If you like 10 podcasts, you can subscribe to each individually.

That’s how Apple described this feature when it was announced, but it actually has a little more. All podcasts are separate subscriptions, unless they aren’t.

“Purchasing an Apple Podcasts subscription allows you to subscribe to a selection of podcast channels or standalone podcast programs,” said the new Apple Support document.

Use Apple’s own podcast app

It is the word “subscribe” that causes a lot of confusion. When you visit a third-party podcast app such as Overcast and search for a show,[購読]A button is displayed.

But it’s not a subscription button.

In Overcast and all podcast players, “subscribe” means follow, as it used to be in Apple’s podcasts. Now you know why Apple stopped saying “subscribe” and started adding a plus sign “follow” button in iOS 14.5 instead.

Subscriptions can only be paid through Apple’s own podcast app. Or, at least, this type of subscription can only be paid that way. Many podcasts already use Patreon or other services to offer paid bonus or ad-free episode arrangements.

Second, if you pay for a podcast subscription with Apple Podcasts, it’s still a bit confusing what happens after that. In theory, many podcast players work with RSS feeds. This means that if you add a podcast to your Apple Podcasts, third-party apps can also view and play it.

What is certain is that Apple Podcasts is the only place where you can use your Podcasts subscription. And for now, it seems that you can only choose to listen to the shows or channels you subscribe to in Apple’s app.

To subscribe to a podcast, you also need the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, or watchOS.

Lemonada clarifies how to subscribe once to get all the shows on the channel

Difference between channel and program

Currently this is a bit clunky. I have separate podcasts, and when I subscribe to them, I automatically subscribe to all the other shows in the channel as well.

Even if it’s not very clear that this is happening, it’s like a bonus. I found one show that I would like to support, but there are many others.

This is currently the case, for example, with Radiotopia podcasts and Lemonada Media. However, Relay FM will appear as one new subscription channel with many shows. Except now, there are no subscription fees.

That’s because Apple wants podcast creators to create channels, and in its Spring Loaded announcement, it’s all about making the show easier to find.

But if the idea of ​​a channel is about an organization, it’s certainly about monetizing a collection of shows. Subscribing to an entire channel seems to be more affordable than choosing multiple different shows, not to mention cheap.

We’re used to channels, and so are podcast authors. However, at this point, it means that some organizations are using the new features as a way to showcase all their podcasts, rather than actually offering some or all series of subscriptions.

And others are not. For example, NPR offers many shows, but instead of viewing only one channel, it offers subscriptions to individual shows.

The answer is to ignore the show bundle until the subscription message is clear and the channel definition is consistent. Find one of your favorite podcasts and subscribe.

Then, if you find that your subscription has just passed you through the entire podcast catalog, have a good time exploring them.

How to find and pay for a subscription

Search for the title or subject of the podcast you’re interested in Tap a show from the list that appears. At the top, you’ll see a notification about your subscription.[購読]Tap.

Of course, this notice encourages you to subscribe, but it always shows what the price is and if there is a trial version. Producers don’t have to offer trials, but so far not many. However, some offer a 3-day or 7-day trial.

There is another way to find a subscription podcast, which is at Apple’s recommendation. A regular podcast app contains many recommendations for subscribing to a podcast.

You can also share your favorite programs by e-mail or message and recommend the programs yourself.

How to listen to a subscription

You can go to a particular show in exactly the same way as before. It’s in the Apple Podcasts library, and the latest episodes will be promoted in the “Listen Now” section.

Listen Now is expanding to surface subscribed podcasts. When scrolling the page, the page now changes according to the number of subscribed shows.

Specifically, if you subscribe to more than one channel[今すぐ聞く]The page is[マイチャンネル]Make the line larger. Tap it to go to all the shows available for that subscription.

If you have more than one channel subscription, ListenNow will introduce them

How to cancel a subscription

On iPhone or iPad[設定]Open Tap the name at the top Select a subscription Scroll down to the podcast in the list and[サブスクリプションのキャンセルを選択]Tap

If you’re used to other subscriptions, that may seem obvious, but keep in mind that this is the only way you can unsubscribe. Unfollowing a show that was formerly known as unsubscribing does not cancel your subscription.

As with any monthly subscription, you must cancel at least one day before your next renewal date. However, similarly, the subscription is valid until the next date.

In this respect, Apple Podcasts subscriptions are the same as all of the company’s other subscription services. Except that it’s not part of the Apple One bundle.

The Podcast Subscriptions service is closer to the App Store and it’s up to you to manage the number of apps you want to pay for.

