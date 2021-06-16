New White Galaxy Bad Pro Rendering Pops Up





Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro in January of this year. At the time of release, there were three colors. Now, thanks to a Twitter user named Snoopytech, we can expect the white Galaxy Buds Pro to go down the pipeline.

The design of these new earphones doesn’t seem to have changed

Samsung has released the Galaxy Buds Pro on Phantom Black, Phantom Purple, and Phantom Silver. It is appropriate to call these new ones Phantom White. Except for the new colors, I really don’t expect any other changes in the design or interior.

These retain the compact design found in existing Galaxy Buds Pros. The design of the Galaxy Buds Pro is much more delicate than the Galaxy Buds Live released in 2020. These were cleverly named “Galaxy Beans”. Rendering shows multiple microphone arrays decorating modern high-end buds. There is also a “Sound By AKG” logo on the top of the case.

If you look closely at the rendering, you can see that there are subtle differences in the shades of white. It’s not as clear as Phantom Purple or Phantom Silver, but you can see it if you look closely. It’s clear that Samsung was trying to get as close to a seamless look as possible. The same aesthetic is reflected in the case, which is always a shade of white.

Except for the leaked rendering, there isn’t much information to continue. Samsung hasn’t said when to expect these to hit the shelves. After the original Galaxy Buds Pro was released earlier this year, the company released two special additional buds. There was a special adidas edition with green and white aesthetics in a hat-shaped case. The other was the LANEIGENeo Cushion edition. This was similar to the Phantom Purple version, but a bit brighter.

Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications and Price

If you’re really digging into the Galaxy Buds Pro but don’t want to wait for the White Galaxy Buds Pro to launch, you can choose an existing color. The Galaxy Buds Pro is the company’s flagship earphone, so it has the features you’d expect from a top-of-the-line bad.

Each earphone comes with three microphones and an audio pickup unit. These microphones help cancel noise to block the outside world. You can also push the audio into your ears when you want to hear the world around you. They also have IPX7 water resistance.

If you’re looking to pick these up, they’re priced at $ 199. If there is a device eligible for trade-in, Samsung will reduce the price to $ 119.

