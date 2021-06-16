Sony Music Acquires British Podcast Producer Somethin Else | Podcasting





Sony Music has acquired Somethin Else, the UK’s largest independent podcast producer. This will give David Tennants an interview series and David Dimblebys a deep dive into Rupert Murdoch’s life.

Home to artists from Beyonce and AC / DC to Dolly Parton, Sony is taking advantage of this acquisition to lead the launch of a new global podcast division.

Global President Dennis Cooker said the new Global Podcast division is key to the rapid expansion of the market, diversifying creative capabilities and benefiting millions of podcast enthusiasts around the world. It provides a base for exciting content. Digital business and sales in the United States at Sony Music Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony that has signed a contract.

Companies ranging from Spotify and Amazon to Apple are taking advantage of the boom in audio listening and exploding the growing shortage of major podcast producers and platforms to diversify away from their reliance on music streaming. I will.

Opened in New York in 2019, Somethin Else is the BBC’s largest external partner and has titles such as Unheard: The Fred & Rose West Tapes, a true crime show about the infamous serial killer. Power: Maxwells considers the life and suspected death of media mogul Robert Maxwell. And Cheat! Investigate scandals in areas such as high school testing, boxing, art, and even Donald Trump’s suspicious golf tactics.

Somethin Elses CEO and Content CEO Jez Nelson and Steve Ackerman are pleased to join Sony Music at a time that feels like a crucial moment in the growth and acceleration of the global podcast industry, respectively. ..

Spotify has spent about $ 1 billion to diversify into podcasting beyond its core music offering, acquiring companies in this sector and making significant talent deals with Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, Duchess of Sussex and more. I went.

This isn’t overlooked by Apple, which started the podcast trend virtually 16 years ago but gave in to Spotify. In April, we announced the launch of an Apple Podcasts subscription that will provide users with new content and ad-free listening in 170 regions.

In December, Amazon purchased Wondery, the podcast network behind hits such as Dirty John and Doctor Death, to integrate with the Amazon Music service.

