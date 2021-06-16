Apple has simplified FaceTime between Android and iPhone users.Here’s how to do it





With iOS 15, you can join FaceTime calls from your iPhone, Android, or Windows device.

Screenshots by CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

The days when you needed an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to join a FaceTime video call are almost over. In a popular move as an answer to Apple’s Zoom video calls, software giants allow people with Android phones and Windows laptops to jump into FaceTime calls-the iPhone isn’t needed.

Read more: The most exciting new features in iOS 15

That doesn’t mean that your Apple device is disconnected from the process. In fact, they still make up the heart of FaceTime, so the system looks and works like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, depending on the upcoming iOS 15 operating system. In addition to being able to video chat people outside of Apple’s bubble, FaceTime updates include a new grid view, the ability to schedule calls, and a watch party feature called SharePlay.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Most people have to wait for Android and Windows users to try FaceTime after the iOS 15 beta arrives next month or after the finished iOS 15 product arrives in the fall. (Here’s how to download the developer beta now.) However, we’ll show you how to join FaceTime calls now, regardless of the device you’re using.

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple debuts new FaceTime feature for iOS 15

2:31

How to use FaceTime with Android or Windows

The point here is not that the FaceTime app will be available on Android and Windows. You will be able to use the link to jump to a FaceTime call. So if you’re using an Android or Windows device and have friends or family with an Apple device, give us a link to join a FaceTime call via text, email, WhatsApp, or a calendar invitation. You can send it.

Once you get the link, just click on it and it will open in your browser. You can join a call from there without having to download another app or own an Apple device.

One caveat to this update: You need an Apple device and an Apple account to schedule or start FaceTime calls. You can then create a shareable link to invite other users to join from your Android or Windows device browser. You don’t need an Apple account. However, these participants will not be able to join the call until they are approved by the Apple user you set up.

Apple told WWDC that FaceTime calls are always end-to-end encrypted, even on the web.

For more information, check out these FaceTime tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know about iOS 15.

Currently playing: Watch this: WWDC21: iOS15 and all its best features

9:56

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos